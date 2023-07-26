Convergence Theatre Company just recently closed its highly anticipated production of “Godsepell,” directed by Lydia Crist and Betsy Johnson at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.
This was one of the company's most heavily advertised showings to date with equal investments paid to both its set and costumes.
Overall, the production seemed well suited for those with a general familiarity with the Bible and its parables, yet it was hard to decipher what the writer's particular vision was for the story or its characters. Audience members described it best as a biblical “fever dream,” and the visual choices made by the production team helped compensate for the script's lackluster plot.
Small touches like a smoking chimney, a tapered stage line, and receding bricked flats set an intriguing ambiance that supported the performance without drawing too much focus. The same can be said for the bright and colorful costumes which were well coordinated with the production's positively wonky vibe.
In terms of spectacle, it was the first time the true theatrical potential of the Sutter Theater Center had been recognized, a milestone that audiences won’t soon forget and a potential precursor for what is to come.
Speaking of precursors, it makes sense now why “Godspell” was the forerunner to composer Stephen Schwartz’s big hits like “Pippin” and “Wicked.” The production was like an inner glimpse into the vibrant swirling muses of Schwartz’s creative genius.
Not quite coherent but not lacking in talent, “Godspell” seems to have been the training ground from which Schwartz catapulted his most timeless masterpieces.
The cast brought forth their A-game with notable vocal performances from both Kelly Cunningham and Cassie Fifield. Singing to a recorded track is never easy and prohibits the artistic give and take that can only occur when performers are accompanied by a live orchestra.
Regardless, the cast and crew utilized their given resources in full adding new layers to the theater's evolving sound system. Even Crist joined in from behind the scenes for a rendition of “On the Willows,” a surprisingly beautiful and moving duet with Ethan Fifield.
And the award for stage presence goes to Noah Mote, who was a delight to watch and whose energy felt contagious and consistent throughout the entire performance.
For more information about Convergence Theater Company and its upcoming productions, auditions, or volunteer opportunities, visit convergencetheatreco.org.