Godspell

The cast of Convergence Theatre Company's production of “Godspell” takes a bow after a Friday night showing on July 14 at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Convergence Theatre Company just recently closed its highly anticipated production of “Godsepell,” directed by Lydia Crist and Betsy Johnson at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts in Yuba City. 

This was one of the company's most heavily advertised showings to date with equal investments paid to both its set and costumes.

