CherryBomb3.jpg

Kerry Rossi sits inside the lobby of his new tattoo shop in Yuba City. Behind him hangs the “Tattooed Lady,” an original 1920s circus banner which he obtained from a collector in Marysville.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal Democrat

Things have started to come full circle for the tattooing nomad known at Kerry Rossi, commonly referred to as “KR.” 

Rossi has spent the past couple of decades traversing the globe and sharing his art in a number of prominent cities and locations. Some of his favorites have included Las Vegas, Japan, and Hawaii, but now Rossi said he’s ready to settle back down in his hometown and spend some time with family.  

