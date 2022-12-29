Things have started to come full circle for the tattooing nomad known at Kerry Rossi, commonly referred to as “KR.”
Rossi has spent the past couple of decades traversing the globe and sharing his art in a number of prominent cities and locations. Some of his favorites have included Las Vegas, Japan, and Hawaii, but now Rossi said he’s ready to settle back down in his hometown and spend some time with family.
“It’s very much a carny lifestyle,” said Rossi. “But I’m getting older and it would be nice to be here for my mom and re-establish myself in the community.”
Growing up, Rossi’s mother was single for quite some time until meeting Tom Inderbitzen, a prominent rice farmer in Yuba County. Rossi credits Inderbitzen for instilling the strong work ethic within him that has ultimately led to his success.
“He had me driving around on anything with wheels,” laughed Rossi. “It’s how I learned I wanted to be a tattooer.”
Rossi has since been touted as one of the “founding fathers” of the local tattoo scene. It was something he started experimenting with as early as 6th grade and would continue to be a source of inspiration and refuge for him. A brief stint in the world of sign and automotive painting helped develop Rossi’s sense of shading, line work, and lettering.
“I wasn’t really artistic growing up,” explained Rossi. “Coming from this area back then, there was soccer and baseball and football, but there wasn’t really anything to massage the creative mind that I knew of.”
After graduating from WyoTech in Wyoming, he soon found himself in Colorado working at a local tattoo shop and the rest has been history.
“They don’t make them anymore like they do Kerry, he’s cut from a different cloth,” said Rodney Herrera, owner of Elegant Arts Tattoo Parlor in Marysville. “He’s a piercer turned tatooer. The work he had featured in magazines helped put the industry on the map.”
Back when Rossi first started, there were only three other shops in town and extremely limited options for body piercing. His knack for piercing and his signature style filled a niche in the community at a time when tattoos were still considered a bit taboo.
Throughout his extensive career, Rossi has owned and operated a series of bars and tattoo shops in both Yuba and Sutter counties. These include Broken Heart Tattoo, Horseshoes and Hand Grenades, and Cherry Bomb Tattoo in Marysville, his most prominent and longstanding shop. While Marysville’s Artistic Temple Social Club has served as his home base for quite some time, Rossi said he is now ready for a shop to call his own again.
“I like having my own space and being my own boss,” said Rossi. “It’s nice to have the blessing of other local artists as well and to continue sharing the wealth and love with one another.”
Starting in January, Cherry Bomb Tattoo, originally established in 2000, is set to reopen in a new “destination location” at 431 Del Norte Ave. in Yuba City. This new shop will again feature piercings and tattoos in a private setting along with Rossi’s signature style, a mix of American and neo-traditional work with a preference for bold lines, color, and geometrics. Rossi also hopes to utilize his vast connections to sponsor visits from other traveling artists and re-establish his roots in the community.
“I like staying busy, that’s when I function best as a person,” said Rossi. “I’d love to participate in backpack drives, toy drives, and other stuff like that support and give back to this area.”