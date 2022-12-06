Packrat & Peddler opened just a few weeks ago in the historic district of downtown Marysville. Pictures circulating on social media have been boasting about the store's shiny Christmas decor and vintage holiday themes.
But Packrat & Peddler isn’t some seasonal pop-up. This antique crafting supply store is the collaborative project of Marcia Ceppos and Wendy Addison, two well-established women in the industry.
Addison is the owner of Theater of Dreams, another antique-craft fusion operating out of Port Costa. She specializes in many unique hand-made crafts including glitter letters, Christmas decor, and whimsical paper doll theater kits.
“I’ve always been fascinated by history, and I feel like antiques are literally like palpable history,” said Addison. “You can hold them in your hand and feel the stories come to life. I'm inspired by antiques in all of my designs and craft work.”
Meanwhile, Ceppos hails from New York City, born and raised in Queens, she took over her grandfather's shop, Tinsel Trading Company, and moved it to Berkeley in 2017.
Tinsel Trading has been a go-to for designers in the entertainment sector who often seek out its vintage embellishments and trims for use in costumes.
“Moving here didn't really matter, in fact it kinda helped a little bit because we get a lot of L.A. people,” said Ceppos.
The metal threads from Tinsel Trading are frequently employed in military uniforms and most recently they were obtained for use in the Apple TV series “SEE” with Jason Momoa. Some of its trims were also applied in costumes for “Pirates of the Caribbean” and “Sweeney Todd.”
“That same designer recently purchased a bunch of other stuff from me but she won’t tell me what it's for,” laughed Ceppos.
Ceppos and Addison met at a trade show and soon embarked on a series of creative endeavors. These like-minded individuals both share a passion for the past and a stock of complimentary inventory. In recognition of this, and growing weary of frequent Bay Area commutes, the two decided to jump on the open Marysville store front.
“I had known the guy that was renting it and he said he was leaving and that the store was going to be available,” said Addison. “So I mentioned it to Marcia, my friend, and she was all over it and that kinda pushed it on forward.”
Having already completed one large cross country move, Ceppos was no stranger to the art of relocation.
“You've gotta look for the opportunities,” said Ceppos. “When you're open to things and they show themselves to you, I almost feel like I have to take up on it because it would be bad to say ‘no.’”
Packrat & Peddler is now a dream destination for those looking to source high-quality crafting materials and original pieces. European millinery flowers, 100-year-old tassels, silver threads, and vintage crepe paper fill the shelves in wait of eager creatives. Baskets of buttons, bobbles, trinkets and more adorn the brick walls, a collection which might rival the little mermaid's treasure trove.
At one end, the scent of lavender wafts from a collection of recycled quilt cats and pumpkin pin cushions while at the other an 1890s ribbon cabinet stands fully stocked and ready for business. Much more than this can be seen inside the shop, but customers must do so between the hours of 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
There is currently no website, however patrons are welcome to visit the location at 113 D St. in Marysville during regular business hours.