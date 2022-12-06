Packrat & Peddler opened just a few weeks ago in the historic district of downtown Marysville. Pictures circulating on social media have been boasting about the store's shiny Christmas decor and vintage holiday themes. 

But Packrat & Peddler isn’t some seasonal pop-up. This antique crafting supply store is the collaborative project of Marcia Ceppos and Wendy Addison, two well-established women in the industry.

