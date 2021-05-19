With the mission of “connecting communities with great coffee” in mind, Bridge Coffee Company is now investing in education that is focused on coffee.
The company recently announced that it is partnering with the University of California, Davis, College of Engineering and the program’s Coffee Center.
“Our UC Davis Partnership is a way of helping to give to the coffee community, to have sustainability for generations to come,” said Timothy Styczynski, owner of Bridge Coffee Company, a local coffee roastery with a coffee shop located in Yuba City.
The Coffee Center aims to do what UC Davis has done for beer and wine as the first multidisciplinary university research center focused on coffee science.
“It was big news for me because I realized that to really affect global change and the global responsibility for sustainability in coffee and good practices along with supply chains, it was going to have to come from education,” Styczynski said. “…The institute itself will provide the research for health and safety, longevity, the sustainability and better awareness of what we’re doing with this coffee product.”
Styczynski said the local company made a $50,000 contribution to the school and they became the small-batch roaster representative for their advisory board with the partnership.
“Along with other contributors … we’re going to help the coffee institute provide that education for the students,” Styczynski said.
He said, while there are currently classes through the program, their contribution will help to build the institute.
“The school has agreed for the project moving forward and the groundbreaking ceremony is happening next month,” Styczynski said.
Styczynski said they are also naming a footbridge that those who walk into the center will go across after Bridge Coffee Company – “it’s the Bridge Coffee Company Bridge,” he said.
Robbie Chaney, senior vice president of planning for Bridge Coffee Company, said it’s exciting for them to be on the ground floor of the educational piece.
“History has shown us time and time again that once you build an education around something, it only helps,” Chaney said. “…As soon as you draw a focus on education to something, it’s pretty amazing to see the growth and development and change that can happen in that field.”
Styczynski suggests that if anyone in the community has an interest in coffee, reach out to the center and apply for the program.
“(The program is) going to save coffee, we won’t be able to sustain the coffee industry the way it’s going right now,” he said. “Farmers are not getting paid enough to stay in business, the wrong crops are being grown in wrong areas to keep those farmers in business … The coffee institute, its research and development of coffee education, is going to save coffee.”