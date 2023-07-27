Imagine a downtown evening, strolling beneath tunnels of string lights with a refreshing beverage in hand. Delicious scents pour into the air from nearby restaurants and food trucks while the sound of laughing children mingles with strumming guitars and splashing fountains. A nearby bench offers a quiet respite to recoup and people watch or wait for a friend to join in on the night’s adventure.
This is the vision of the Marysville Business Alliance (MBA), a reality that might seem far off but not impossible. This group was formed back in 2021 with Heather Thompson, owner of The Brick. She currently serves as chair.
Included on the board is Jon Lim, MBA’s vice chair and president of the Marysville Chinese Community (MCC). The upcoming Bok Kai Parade and festival will mark Lim’s first year in full leadership of both events, along with his associates, having started the process last year with new found fervor and incentive.
“I remember it being such a big deal growing up here,” said Lim, a descendant of Katy Lim, a key figure in transforming Bok Kai into a community-inclusive event. “People would come from all over and the streets would be packed.”
Lim’s desire to bring Bok Kai back to its glory days resulted this year in a weekend full of popular events such as a car show, street concert, movie screenings, and an unforgettable fireworks display by Devastating Pyrotechnics.
“The weather wasn’t quite cooperative, but we had a better turnout than we had in previous years,” added Lim.
But the success of this event and others relies almost entirely upon the involvement of the local community. In order to continue, the MBA and MCC have teamed up to raise funds for the 144th Bok Kai festival and to grow their own seed money to invest in projects that bolster the local economy.
“This will be MBA’s first fundraiser,” said Thompson. “Our main focus is creating events in Marysville to get people to Marysville. It’s kind of a grassroots effort with us so the business owners can have a say in what they want to see and what they think will help bring business to their stores, not only in downtown Marysville but throughout the city. If we can continue keeping these big events alive, like Bok Kai and Peach Festival and the Christmas Parade, all of those things to me are one of the only reasons a lot of people even come over to Marysville. So it’s really about maintaining that exposure and momentum.”
The Bok Kai fundraiser will be held on Aug. 12 starting at 5 p.m. at the Five30 Event Center located at 1104 J St. in Marysville. This spacious ballroom can seat up to 200 people and tickets are currently on sale for $100 each or $1,200 for a table of eight. Purchase of a “table sponsorship” will include preferential location, a complimentary bottle of wine and sake, and logo placement in applicable media platforms.
“This is really for people who want to see this community thrive and want to play a part in sustaining these legacy events,” said Lim. “It’s our call to action, so to speak, because as much as we love them, we can’t do these events alone or without funding.”
The legacy events Lim is referring to are those community gatherings or festivals that have been a continued part of Marysville’s history, tourism, and economy. These include, but are perhaps not limited to, the Bok Kai Parade, Marysville Peach Festival, Marysville Stampede, the Veterans Day Parade, and the Christmas Parade.
Those that attend the fundraiser will be treated to their choice of a sushi dinner or chicken teriyaki with desserts from Edible Memories. Shin Yu Sushi will be catering the event and has even donated a private sushi catering session for up to 15 people which will be auctioned off later in the evening. As for entertainment, guests can expect a lively performance from both Eastern Ways Lion Dance and Capitol Chinese Orchestra.
“We will also be seeking volunteers for both set up and service,” added Lim.
Those interested in signing up to be a volunteer can contact Lim at JTJLINAZ@gmail.com. For more information about the fundraiser or to register, visit https://qrco.de/bokkaifundraiser. As for businesses interested in joining the Marysville Business Alliance, its meetings are typically held on the second Thursday of each month at Skip’s Music Cafe located at 321 D St. in Marysville.