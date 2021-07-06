The Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce is planning a vendor fair this weekend that will bring dozens of local vendors together in one place to connect with customers.
The Summer Celebration Vendor Fair will see booths selling everything from handmade items like soaps and other crafts to personal services and clothing. Food vendors will also be onsite selling meals and desserts.
“The chamber of commerce is here to help advocate, educate and promote for our business community,” said Courtney Finstad, membership director for the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce. “This vendor fair is a celebration of summer in support of some of those businesses and a fun way to get together, shop local and enjoy a great day out of shopping and eating local in our community.”
Arreall Duran and her husband, Junior, started their own business a couple months ago called Duran Woodworking. The duo construct custom home decor, furniture and other items made to order. She said events like the one planned for this weekend allow small businesses to expand their customer base through networking.
The couple’s work will be on display there as well, including a custom lemonade stand that will be manned by their 5-year-old son, Damian.
“It’s about meeting new people and meeting other local businesses, which is helpful because then you can work with them and bounce ideas off other people.,” Arreall Duran said.
Finstad said the event is a fun way for vendors to get exposure beyond their online presence or brick and mortar storefronts by connecting with a larger audience.
“We have hosted multiple events like this in the past and are looking forward to doing them three times per year,” Finstad said. “The next one will be more of a shop local kickoff for the holiday season, happening on Nov. 13.”
The Summer Celebration Vendor Fair is scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Winco parking lot – 1300 Franklin Ave., Yuba City.
“It’s going to be a hot weekend, so make sure to stay hydrated,” Finstad said. “We will have food and drinks to keep you happy while you shop.”