Before heading to a surprise birthday party with her entire family on Sunday, Lena Birch, resident of Emerald Oaks Senior Community in Yuba City, said the day felt like any other day despite it being her 100th birthday.
“It never really crossed my mind that I would make it to 100,” said Birch.
Born and raised on the big island of Hawaii, Birch fondly remembers years of swimming, hula lessons and big luau parties with family and friends.
“I was a good swimmer,” said Birch. “One time I was swimming and dolphins came out of the water right next to me. Boy, did that scare me.”
Birch said she had a big family growing up. She was one of eight children and lived with her mother and father, who was a supervisor at their church.
Birch was also an active member of her church and played the organ for several years.
“I remember getting lessons from a little Hawaiian lady,” said Birch.
She also recalls when a massive tsunami hit the island of Hilo in 1946 and killed more than 150 people and when then-President Franklin Delano Roosevelt drove past her house waving on his way to see the volcanoes on the island. She also remembers the day Pearl Harbor was attacked by the Japanese.
“It was a lot different than they said it was going to be,” said Birch. “They thought that the Japanese would not get through, but sure enough, they did.”
Birch said she was still in bed on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941, when she heard the planes flying overhead.
Birch’s son Harvey was just two at the time but he said he remembered standing in the front yard and watching the planes.
“They were so low that you could see the pilots’ faces with their big masks on,” said Harvey Birch.
Lena Birch said radio broadcasts kept announcing that “this was the real thing” and her family took cover in a bomb shelter as instructed.
Birch said the experience was a bit scary, but with so much going on it was hard to realize the magnitude of the event.
“It was just another chapter in my life,” said Birch.
Birch said her husband worked for the Army so her family moved around a bit, traveling as far as Šipan, Croatia, for a few years. They even lived in a quonset hut for a time during World War II.
“She is an amazing woman,” said Harvey Birch. “She raised the three of us while dad was gone at work. She cooked breakfast and dinner everyday all while working a full-time job herself.”
Lena Birch’s daughter, Roberta Wright, said her mother was always an example to her about how to be patient and kind.
“She never raised her voice or yelled at us kids,” said Wright.
Prior to moving to Emerald Oaks about a year and a half ago, Birch lived in Napa for several years after relocating from Hawaii.
Reflecting back on her life, Birch recommends to others to stay present in their lives because the days go faster than you’d think.
“Just live your life day by day,” said Birch.