Amid a packed council chambers on Tuesday night, Yuba City continued its tradition of rotating mayors by naming Councilmember Wade Kirchner as the new leader of the city.
Along with Kirchner taking over mayoral duties from former mayor and current Councilmember Dave Shaw, Yuba City Councilmember Shon Harris took over Kirchner’s previous role as vice mayor.
Rather than have an elected mayor on the council, Yuba City rotates the positions of mayor and vice mayor among current councilmembers on a yearly basis.
Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, outgoing Councilmember Grace Espindola was honored for her time on the council and the accomplishments that occurred within the city during her term. Espindola lost her district race in the Nov. 8 election to Mike Pasquale, who was sworn in Tuesday to represent District 3. Pasquale won with 52.61% of the vote to Espindola’s 47.39%.
“Grace Espindola, city council 2018 to 2022. Grace Espindola was the first Mexican-American elected to the city council in 2018 and has served our community with enthusiasm and heart for the past four years,” Shaw said as he read a proclamation in honor of Espindola’s service to the city over her four-year term.
Shaw then highlighted several of the committees Espindola served on and the important work that was done in the city during her time on the council. While the tone of the presentation was akin to something that would take place at a funeral, Espindola reminded the public in attendance that she isn’t dying.
“Life is not over, ladies and gentlemen. I am truly appreciative of all your wonderful love and generosity. And, you know, some mudslinging along the way, it happens, it’s politics,” Espindola said during her outgoing remarks on Tuesday.
Espindola’s “mudslinging” comment was in reference to misleading campaign materials about her that were distributed in her race against Pasquale, a rather common practice in politics.
“Being part of this community is a blessing. … We can do better and we will,” Espindola said.
She then thanked her family and friends for their support and for challenging her when needed.
“You can’t do this alone, so thank you so much,” Espindola said. “... For the past four years, a dream came true to me by serving. To break the glass ceiling, not just once, but many times over, as a first in many roles in business, committees, boards, and as a community leader it gives me great hope to know that I won’t be the last. … My purpose is to help people. My beliefs are to be authentic, open to the process, build relationships … have integrity, be positive, a positive role model, lead alongside others and implement desired outcomes.”
Espindola then lamented the political process.
“It can be so ego-centered. It can be untruthful. It can be brutal. It can be demanding. It can be selfish,” Espindola said. “And guess what, it can be vindictive. … It can be unethical. And guess what, it’s a win/lose game.”
Espindola said she tried to bring a different voice and perspective to the council.
“This is the legacy I leave with the city, knowing I made a positive impact. And that my parents are proud of my work, which for me personally, means a lot,” Espindola said. “Having dedicated my life to serving the community and proving when and whatever possible way, I wholeheartedly thank you for continuing to make my mission and my passion a reality. This is not a goodbye. This is until next time.”
Shaw, in his outgoing remarks as mayor, gave a special thanks to his wife and family for their patience and understanding as he took on the time-consuming duties as leader of the city. He, like others on the council, also praised city staff and City Manager Diana Langley for the work they do on a daily basis.
“The men and women of this city, our executive team, and the employees that I call a team, that’s what propels the city. We just get the honor of being along for the ride,” Shaw said.
Shaw also thanked members of the council for their work and effort to improve the city.
“I want to say to each of you it’s been an honor to work with you guys,” he said. “... We’ve had our challenges. We’ve had quite lengthy debates. But at the end of the day, we come out and we do what’s best for the city. I just want to say thank you and you guys have my utmost respect.”
As the newly sworn-in mayor, Kirchner spoke about his pride for Yuba City and how far it had come over the years.
“Yuba City has established itself as a place to work, to invest in, to recreate and to visit. A place to call home. I’m amazed at what my hometown has become,” Kirchner said. “We host an annual parade that attracts over 100,000 people. Just across the street from city hall, we have a beautiful temple … new developments seem to be everywhere. It seems like the city has a ribbon-cutting every week. I’m asked all the time, ‘What’s it like to be on city council?’ It’s exciting. .. The future is bright.”
Kirchner said his priorities for the city have not changed.
“Number one, public safety and making sure our first responders have the tools to be successful in their day-to-day jobs is paramount,” Kirchner said. “Number two, being fiscally responsible, prioritizing programs and projects and spending the public’s money wisely. And number three, addressing the homelessness issue.”
Kirchner later recalled something state Sen. Jim Nielsen said about representing districts and the constituents within.
“These are not our districts. Don’t ever say my district. We are the recently elected custodians of those districts,” Kirchner said.