An annual Christmas party – complete with lunch, presents and a visit from St. Nick – kicks off the holidays for Yuba County special needs students.
For the past 41 years, the Marysville Rotary Club has hosted the Virginia School Christmas party for special education programs in Yuba County which serve special needs students from ages five to 21. The event has since expanded from one school. Event chairman and Rotary Club member John Weiler said about 180 kids and eight schools participated in this year’s event.
“It’s a good way to start Christmas,” Weiler said.
The event began with the opening of Virginia School in Wheatland which has served special education students since 1979.
Students sang carols led by Rotary Club member Doug Marr as they ate their pasta lunch until it was time for the main event: the presenting of gifts from Santa Claus.
“This place just goes electric,” Weiler said. “...they are just so excited to see Santa.”
The Five30 Center in Marysville hosted the event after the annual party outgrew its former location at the Elks Lodge. Santa sat on a plush holiday chair surrounded by Christmas trees as lunch, donated by Recology Yuba-Sutter, was prepped towards the back staging area of the venue.
Classes were called up one at a time as each child’s name was announced and their wrapped gift presented to them, along with a festive fruit bag and a photo with Santa. Rotary members received a list of what kids wanted prior to the event.
“Every kid gets an individualized gift, something that they had requested,” Weiler said. “They get everything from Legos to Tonka trucks to a blanket, and one kid wanted a winter jacket.”
Weiler said the Rotary Club spent $3,000 on gifts, with a discount from the Linda Walmart.
Students waited patiently for their turn to meet Santa and receive their specially-wrapped present. Some were so excited, they opened their presents before returning to their seats.
Eleven-year-old Lorenzo Sandoval couldn’t wait to open his Beyblades – spinning action tops – and exchanged excited remarks with a classmate who also received Beyblades.
While the day is for students, it was clear that the parents, aids and educators in attendance were just as captivated by the spirit of the event.
“Just seeing the looks on the kids’ faces when they see Santa,” Weiler said. “Even these crusty old Rotarians are touched.”