Organizers behind the annual Zombie Walk and the region's only Selfie Emporium will launch the first Love is Love Walk on Saturday in Yuba City.
This Pride-themed event was curated by Amy Johnson, owner of Rockabetty's Hair Salon in Yuba City. Her teenage helpers, Parker Johnson and Tatum Mitchell, have also joined in to make what they said was the city’s first Pride march a success.
“I feel like raising awareness and having this represented in our town is very important,” said Mitchell. “There’s always seemed to be a lot of hate here and this is something we can do to counteract that.”
The Love is Love Walk will take place from 5-6 p.m. with participants gathering at 4 p.m. at the Town Square fountain at the corner of C Street and Plumas Street in Yuba City. The route will proceed east down C Street before taking a left on Second Street before ending at Rockabetty’s. The walk should be relatively flat and is measured to be a little over half a mile in length.
Following the march, an after-party event will take place from 6-9 p.m. at Rockabetty’s. This celebration will include around 20 different vendors, music, food, drinks, and representatives from both Peach Tree Health and Tri-County Diversity.
“DJ Gasmask will be playing for us and our rooftop lounge will be open with adult beverages available for purchase,” said Johnson. “Some of the vendors are also part of the LGBTQIA+ community and I believe Peach Tree Health will be giving out additional info and resources in regards to HPV and vaccination.”
Johnson admitted to having received a bit of pushback from several community members and patrons who were nervous about the event's content, specifically whether or not nudity would be involved. Johnson was adamant that both the walk and after party were designed to be family friendly and community oriented and that everyone in attendance would be clothed.
While Johnson and her helpers identify as straight, they felt it was important to host an uplifting event for local members of the LGBTQIA+ community during national Pride Month. Special attention was also paid to the timing of the event as to not conflict with Sacramento’s or San Francisco’s annual Pride celebrations.
Inspiration for the event from Johnson’s own clientele, many of whom fall within the queer spectrum. Most are younger and Johnson said some travel to her as far as Sacramento to get their hair styled in an environment they feel safe in.
“Over the past nine weeks of planning this, I’ve had so many of my clients come out to me and I didn't even know,” said Johnson. “And what’s sad is there’s so many people that don’t want to come to this because they don’t feel safe. … They’re afraid we’re going to have stuff thrown at us or there's going to be hate crimes. But I’m like, ‘hey, we’re straight, stop the hate,’ we’ll be the guinea pigs on this.”
Mia Alaina-Lorene Knight Mia, a local transgender woman whom organizers report recently took her own life due to bullying, will be recognized during the event by friends and family who will be leading the walk.
“One of her friends actually ended up coming in and talking to me and Amy about it,” explained Mitchell. “She had heard that we were doing this event, so they asked if they could combine with us and turn it into a memorial or celebration of life.”
In a memorial post shared over social media, one of Mia’s favorite quotes was from recording artist Lady Gaga: “Don’t you ever let a soul in the world tell you that you can't be exactly who you are.”
Rockabetty’s Hair Salon is located at 561 Second St. in Yuba City. For more information, call 916-459-5721.