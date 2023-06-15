PrideWalk1.jpg

Organizers of Yuba City’s first pride walk hold hands in front of Sacramento’s Capitol building during national Pride Month.

 Courtesy of Amy Johnson

Organizers behind the annual Zombie Walk and the region's only Selfie Emporium will launch the first Love is Love Walk on Saturday in Yuba City.

This Pride-themed event was curated by Amy Johnson, owner of Rockabetty's Hair Salon in Yuba City. Her teenage helpers, Parker Johnson and Tatum Mitchell, have also joined in to make what they said was the city’s first Pride march a success.

