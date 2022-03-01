In coordination with International Women’s Month and Women’s Day on March 8, “A Day For Women, A Time To Rise” event will be held on Saturday to recognize and honor local women for their hard work and dedication within the Yuba-Sutter community.
Jackie Sillman, one of the organizers, said that this event is a labor of love from four women’s service groups, Yuba Sutter Chamber of Commerce and the Yuba Sutter Economic Development Corporation for women by women.
“The inspiration behind the event was to celebrate women, to empower, motivate and share support for each other,” said Sillman. “To rise together and succeed towards whatever goal they choose.”
According to Sillman, the women’s movement started in the early 1900s – a time of great expansion and turbulence in the industrialized world that saw booming population growth and the rise of radical ideologies.
“Great unrest and critical debate was occurring amongst women,” said Sillman. “Women’s oppression and inequality was spurring women to become more vocal and active in campaigning for change. Then in 1908, 15,000 women marched through New York City demanding shorter hours, better pay and voting rights. … From Susan B. Anthony and Sojourner Truth to Rosa Parks, the timeline of women’s history milestones stretches back to the founding of the United States.”
Over lunch one day in November, Sillman said she met with several of the women who are organizers of the event to discuss having the first Saturday in March as a day to celebrate women.
“They were in from the beginning and each person on the committee has taken a leadership role to make it happen,” said Sillman.
From there, Sillman said Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain jumped on board immediately to help host the event along with Geweke Kia and Yuba Water Agency.
This inaugural event will be held at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain, 3317 Forty Mile Rd., Wheatland, on Saturday starting at 11 a.m.
The event will kick off with a sip and shop featuring 25 vendors selling items that are made with women in mind.
After the welcome address and lunch, keynote speaker Anne Marie Schubert, Sacramento County District Attorney, will share her work in sex trafficking and the hunt for the Golden State Killer.
“While Anne Marie Schubert may be best known for the successful investigation, arrest and conviction of the Golden State Killer, she has made a career of protecting kids from sexual predators and human trafficking and making sure violent criminals are held accountable for thier crimes,” read a statement released by event organizers. “She has aggressively prosecuted major corporations for practices that harm the environment and has worked to get illegal firearms off the streets and is an international expert in DNA investigations.”
Athena International, Power of 100 Sutter Basin, The E Center and The Seminole Women of Hardrock Leadership will also be honoring women who are paving the way or heading up the ladder to their dreams during the event and a JoAnne Aiello Scholarship Award will also be given out.
According to Sillman, there are also a couple of surprises that will be revealed during the event.
Sillman said once word got out about the event, sponsorships and table reservations were scooped up fast and the event is now sold out.
“We had hoped for 200 and it swelled to 280,” said Sillman. “We want it to be comfortable for the 25 vendors and guests so we did have to limit it.”
Sillman said there are already plans to make this an annual event.
“Each year we will honor women, offer an inspirational speaker and bring together women-owned or women-inspired vendors to support,” said Sillman.
Sillman said this is not a fundraiser and proceeds will be used solely to cover the costs associated with hosting the event.