Marysville resident Jenna McKaye said anyone can be a victim of human trafficking in any part of the country.
McKaye was a victim of human trafficking when she was a high school student in Southern California aspiring to be a college volleyball player.
“My trafficker, I met him in high school, and then he lured me out,” McKaye said. “He didn’t take me anywhere, he sold me out of our apartment.”
McKaye would eventually get away and start a fresh life across the country, but returned to the Yuba-Sutter area as one of the leading forces trying to put an end to human trafficking.
“I wanted to see if I could help girls like me,” McKaye said. “(The) reality is trafficking happens in every state, every city and every community. The idea that it doesn’t happen here and ‘that it doesn’t happen to my kid,’ is the problem.”
McKaye, on Saturday, was recognized along with a number of local women at the inaugural “A Day for Women, It’s Time to Rise” event, which was created by a number of local organizations as a way to celebrate women ahead of International Women’s Day.
International Women’s Day, which is today, celebrates women’s achievements, raises awareness against bias and takes action for equality.
Jackie Sillman, one of the many organizers, said it wasn’t designed to be a fundraiser, but the proceeds from the event held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento at Fire Mountain in Wheatland helped raise money for possible scholarships that will be handed out at next year’s event to help future women entrepreneurs.
Details of how to apply for the scholarships will be released soon, but the amount could be up to $5,000, Sillman said.
“All the women in the room provided the money for this scholarship,” Sillman said.
Sillman said Saturday’s event had 33 sponsors and 284 women attend the celebration for those trying to make a difference in their communities.
McKaye, one of the honorees recognized by Julie Gill Shuffield and Power of 100 Sutter Buttes Basin, said she continues to train hospital staff, law enforcement and other professionals how to identify victims of human sex trafficking.
McKaye said she will soon expand her awareness work to the school system with an upcoming training at Marysville Joint Unified School District.
“Traffickers can be anybody,” McKaye said. “Sometimes it’s a mom selling her kids, sometimes it could be a kid selling another kid. … Trafficking is selling another human being for labor or sex.”
Anne Marie Schubert, the event’s keynote speaker and a candidate for California Attorney General, said human trafficking is one of many crimes not characterized as violent crimes in the penal code.
“People were shocked at that and that’s one of the fights we have is making sure that those are violent crimes in the penal code so they are not getting out of prison in a fraction of the term,” Schubert said.
Schubert is continuing the work of reclassifying crimes like trafficking, domestic violence, drugging and rape, as well as pursuing the fight to put more women in leadership roles in elected offices.
“We still have a ways to go, but I’m pretty proud of the work we’re doing,” Schubert said. “I was inspired at how much women can band together.”