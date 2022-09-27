1357407993

A design concept for a new mural in downtown Marysville by Suzon Lucore is pictured. Lucore recently refinished some interior murals inside the Szechwan Chinese Restaurant in Marysville and is working to gather the resources needed to produce another work outside the building.

 Courtesy of Suzon Lucore

“There’s nothing to do here,” exclaimed the nay-sayers of the Yuba-Sutter region. 

Those five fatal words have spread like wildfire throughout the community, threatening to wreak havoc on the continued efforts of local creatives. 

Tags

Recommended for you