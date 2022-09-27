“There’s nothing to do here,” exclaimed the nay-sayers of the Yuba-Sutter region.
Those five fatal words have spread like wildfire throughout the community, threatening to wreak havoc on the continued efforts of local creatives.
Nevertheless, the onset of an artistic renaissance has been made abundantly clear with the formation of new theater companies, mural creations, art conventions, and grants.
More creative opportunities are scheduled to come rolling in over the weekend, setting the stage for a pattern of community involvement and growth.
Saturday marks both the first day of October and the first Saturday of the month, a fantastic start for what many consider the beginning of the holiday season. Artists across the region have been gearing up to share their work with the community and Saturday seems to be the lucky day. From film festivals and craft fairs to open markets and historic tours, there’s bound to be something to suit everyone’s interests.
Yuba City
Starting in Yuba City, Amy Johnson has been working on revamping her “Selfie Emporium,” part of the Rockabety’s creative cluster of shops located at 561 Second St. To ring in the Halloween season, the Selfie Emporium has been redesigned after the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things.” Backdrops and props have been created to reflect some of the series’ most iconic scenes, locations, and creatures such as the Demogorgon. Starting on Saturday, guests will be able to tour the exhibit and snap some Insta-worthy pics using professional photography equipment.
A few minutes away lies another artistic outlet known as the Mystical Crafting Emporium at 870 West Onstott Frontage Rd. The emporium will be celebrating its first anniversary with a mini craft fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday. This family oriented event will feature local art teachers, classes, vendors, unique craft items and a BBQ free of charge. The shop will also be hosting a 30% off sale for all its in-store merchandise. Owner, Laura Burnett, encourages both kids and adults to drop by and try their hand at a “spooky house” craft project. This craft resembles a small fairy or doll house with a haunted theme and decor.
Those that need a break from their artistic labors can relax at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture’s annual short film festival being held at the Sutter Theater Center for the Arts on Plumas Street. This event starts at 2 p.m. and features several short films created by local filmmakers. Admission is $10 per person and refreshments, including popcorn, will be available for purchase.
Marysville
Crossing over the bridge and into downtown Marysville brings on another wave of creation and festivities. The city’s first Chinatown Open Market event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the corner of 1st and C streets in Marysville. This outdoor shopping festival was forged by Gordon Tom in an effort to encourage local business and increase tourism. Patrons can explore the different food and craft vendors and learn more about the various tours and museums in the area.
A couple blocks away from this, The Artist Nook and Moonmajick Creations will be celebrating their grand opening in tandem from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday at 414 Fourth St. in Marysville.
Moonmajick is a professional art and special effects studio experienced in costume, prop design, body artistry and more. Artist Nook is a nonprofit shop, gallery, and classroom created by a collective of artists with a diverse set of skills and mediums.
The two stores are now joining together under one roof to bring a plethora of artistic options and collaborative opportunities to historic downtown Marysville.
Family oriented activities will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the evening’s reception will start at 5 p.m. The event will feature special discounts on artwork and gifts, as well as live music entertainment, refreshments, and hors d’oeuvres.
Another local crafting fair will be held at the Marysville Elks Lodge from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with over 20 vendors scheduled to show off their wares. Raffle tickets, “hubby daycare,” and a snack bar will also be available. A portion of the funds raised at the event will go toward the California Hawaii Elks Major Project, Inc (CHEMPI), a charity focused on supplying free in-home therapy and preschool vision screenings for disabled children.
Last, but not least, the Marysville Info Center will be running a 60-90 minute walking tour of historic downtown Marysville called “Miracle on Fourth Street.” This tour will cover some of the area’s history as a “red light district” and its key role during the California Gold Rush.
Tours run on the first Saturday of each month starting at 10 a.m. The Info Center is located at 317 Fourth St. in Marysville, and interested patrons can make a reservation by calling 530-740-2418.
The first Saturday of each month is a popular time for Marysville as several of the area’s prominent businesses and museums open their doors to the public. Some of these venues include the Chinese American Museum of Northern California, the Chen Ling Garden, the Mary Aaron Museum, Museum of the Forgotten Warriors, and the Silver Dollar Saloon’s “Grand Hotel.”
Throughout the day, local mural artist Suzon Lucore will be making the finishing touches on some works inside the Szechwan Chinese Restaurant at 223 First St. in Marysville. Lucore, also known as Suzon Walton, was commissioned to paint a giant panda mural on the outside of the building nearly 42 years ago. This piece has since been covered over but Lucore is currently gathering the resources to redo it. In the meantime, patrons can enjoy Lucore’s artistic efforts inside the restaurant’s main dining room.
With all these different events taking place, residents may have a difficult time choosing which ones to attend. This unofficial “day of art” is an inspiring testament to the community’s ongoing efforts to increase recreation and opportunity within Yuba and Sutter counties.
Those that attend one or more of these events are encouraged to document their experience and submit their photos to the Appeal-Democrat at tinyurl.com/4d293cvs, or post them on social media with the tag #yubasutterdayofart or #appealdemocrat.