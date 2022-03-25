Alcoholic Anonymous (AA) is a support-based group famous for implementing “12 steps,” a recovery model that has helped guide thousands of addicts on their journey to sobriety.
Many picture an AA meeting as a quiet group who sit in a circle and talk about their lives.
But there’s more to recovery than just talking. That’s why Sutter Buttes Roundup decided to start its annual event to unify the local community and provide an uplifting weekend of fun and fellowship.
This year, Sutter Buttes Roundup is celebrating its 25th anniversary at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Palmer Hall on April 2 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds are located at 422 Franklin Ave. in Yuba City.
Bill B, a volunteer committee member, discovered Sutter Buttes Roundup shortly after moving to the area. It was important for him to establish a new local support network, and attending the conference helped him to do just that. Bill has now been involved with this type of programming for 20 years and is in charge of the event’s entertainment and promotions.
This year’s itinerary is chock full of inspirational speakers, most of whom are from out of town and Bill said it’s unlikely that locals would have heard from them before. Some of the highlights include an Al-Anon Speaker Meeting, which is designed to support families and friends of addicted loved ones, and the Young People’s Speaker Meeting, which is an AA group dedicated toward younger generations. There also will be food for purchase, raffles to enter, and even an original performance about the origins of AA written by Bill.
As the name implies, Sutter Buttes Roundup is about roping the various cohorts of AA, and gathering them into a single place.
“It’s really about fellowship,” said Bill. “We have lots of meetings in the Yuba-Sutter area, but we don’t all get to get together very often and especially in the last couple of years.”
Bill said pandemic closures have kept meetings and events online until just recently.
“It was very difficult for some people,” said Bill. “That getting together and meeting face-to-face was very important. That’s kind of the backbone of AA, it’s the meetings, and to change that … especially for some of the older folks, a lot of people just didn’t go. It was difficult. We lost a lot of people, and we gained some people. But now this is like the first thing coming out of that.”
Bill goes on to explain that events like Sutter Buttes Roundup happen frequently throughout the country, many of which also had to transition to online with various levels of success. Members such as Bill are excited for the convention to be returning to its in-person model and said most of the local AA meetings are back to in-person as well
Some may be surprised to know that AA has two to three meetings daily, at various times and locations, totalling an average of 40 meetings per week in Yuba-Sutter alone. This means there are plenty of options for the people of Marysville and Yuba City to find a meeting that works for their schedule. Information about these meetings, as well as other forms of support, will be available at the Sutter Buttes Roundup. Bill and the committee hope to see a good turn out.
Registration will cost $15 per person at the door and covers the whole event. Food must be purchased separately. There are no facilities for child care. Children must be registered and be under the supervision of adults at all times.
For more information, email SBRUemail@yahoo.com.