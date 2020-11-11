Bill Crocker was looking for some way to help out at the Museum of the Forgotten Warriors. He found it.
“I had come out (to the museum) before and then I came out one day and I asked Dann (Dann Spear the museum’s founder), ‘I have time, is there something I can do out here as a volunteer?’ because it would be fun because I love the place,” Crocker said. “I said ‘I’m pretty adept with computers and things like that’ and he said ‘I have the job for you.’”
He said that in 2017 he began helping to catalog the items at the museum. The number of items, so far, is more than 23,000.
Veterans Day visitors had the opportunity to look over the thousands of items on display.
Crocker was in the Navy for 27 years and retired as a commander in 1989. He spent one year as a line officer and 26 years as a Medical Service Corps officer as a microbiologist.
“Little does anybody know, the Navy does have a lot of biologists, chemists and everything else that are support activities,” Crocker said.
He said most of his service was reserve duty – Crocker said he spent one year in active duty on an aircraft carrier, seven years on active duty in hospitals and medical facilities and the rest in the reserves.
He said Spear, who died in 2018, “could tell you from memory what was in each of these glass cases and there are 84 glass cases.
“I started out with case number one and went through and we pointed out all of the donated items and we found out who had donated them,” Crocker said. He created a huge spreadsheet in the computer, numbered items, included photographs of items, and information on donors.
“So, two and a half years later we had them all done.”
After that, they went on to catalog, as best as they could, other items that were either purchased by Spear or that other people gave him – some of the items from garage sales.
Vietnam veteran and museum board member Don Schrader said most everything that has to do with the museum has been donated.
“It’s the best kept secret in Yuba and Sutter County,” Schrader said. “It’s an amazing place that very few people know about. Dann Spear, the guy that started this, he always said ‘it’s not about wars, it’s about the people’ and it was his life, and everything out here has been built through donations.”
The museum’s collection includes military uniforms, medals (including six Medals of Honor), a collection of Civil War rifles and innumerable items related to Vietnam and other wars.
“This is the most incredible thing, to document what people have done, men and women, in the armed services and their sacrifices,” Crocker said. “We have people coming back and I try to find where their item is … Grandparents bring their children, their grandchildren, in to look and say ‘this is my uniform from World War II or the Korean War.’ It’s just a wonderful place that should be here forever and I hope it will be.”
The museum is open every Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and is located at 5865 A Road, Marysville.