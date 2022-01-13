After establishing a decade ago, Adventure Church of Yuba City has grown from a congregation of about 20 people to well over 1,000 attending service this year.
“The reason for our growth, quite simply, is God,” said Greg Mansur, lead pastor at Adventure Church of Yuba City. “He has blessed us so much through the years, and we are humbled and grateful for it all. He gets all the praise.”
Mansur said the congregation is trying its best to be a church that is Christ-centered, Bible-based, family-focused and community-oriented.
“We seek to meet people where they are, and whether it’s through the music, the message, our ministries to kids, teenagers, or adults – point people to Jesus in a helpful and meaningful way, whether they’ve been a part of a church their whole life or never attended once,” said Mansur. “That approach has really connected with people, and we’ve seen many impacted and become a part of our church.”
Mansur said in addition to meeting the spiritual needs of people, the church has always strived to be a church “outside the walls.”
“Those are typically where the biggest blessings have been,” said Mansur. “Our annual ‘Be the Church Sunday,’ where we cancel our regular services to go out into the community to do service projects at schools, parks and homes. Our Easter egg hunts at Riverbend School have drawn thousands of people through the years. Two events during the COVID year of 2020 were incredibly impactful, both held at the old K-Mart parking lot: the drive-thru ‘Celebrating Seniors’ event, where we, along with some amazing sponsors, honored hundreds of graduating high school students; and the ‘For King & Country’ drive-in concert at Christmastime.”
Mansur officially launched the nondenominational Adventure Church of Yuba City on January 15, 2012, after toying with the idea for three years. Mansur held an informational meeting and two preview services at Riverbend School in Yuba City before establishing the church and, upon receiving positive feedback, he held services at the school until he relocated and opened a facility on Garden Highway in Yuba City in 2015.
According to Mansur, members of the church come from all over the region to attend services, including Yuba City, Marysville, Linda, Olivehurst, Plumas Lake, Sutter, Gridley and even as far away as Colusa, Woodland and Sacramento.
With a congregation now too large for the original space, the church recently purchased the old Nu Generation Lanes building on W. Onstott Frontage Road in Yuba City and is in the process of renovating the space into its new church facility.
“Renovating that building is a huge challenge, but our congregation is amazing and has done so much to get it ready for services,” said Mansur. “We closed on the building on Aug. 3 and held our first services inside on Oct.10. There’s still much to be done, but we are thrilled to have a permanent location, so that we can better serve this community for years and years to come.”
While renovations are underway, Mansur said the church has carved out several wonderful temporary spaces, including a 400-seat worship center, a nursery and toddler area, a wide open space for preschool and elementary age kids, and a cafe area for groups of all ages to meet at the church.
During the church’s 10-year span, Mansur said the biggest challenge for the church has been navigating through all the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I know it was a difficult season for most, if not all, churches,” said Mansur. “But it was also a unifying time for our staff, leaders, and congregation. People were incredibly gracious and supportive.”
In the future, Mansur said the church plans to provide a fully-staffed, after-school “Youth Center” that will serve the teenagers of the Yuba-Sutter community on weekdays.
“We also hope to open the cafe space to the public, offering meal(s), music and gathering options throughout the week, as well as job training and development,” said Mansur.
The church also has its sights set on an expansion, with a vision that includes planting a new campus in Yuba County. They will also be making a concentrated effort to become completely debt-free, according to Mansur.
“We live in this community, we love this community and we will continue to serve this community to the best of our ability in the next 10 years and beyond,” said Mansur.
Adventure Church of Yuba City is located at 876 W. Onstott Frontage Road, Yuba City.
Mansur said church services are every Sunday morning at 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. and all are welcome to attend.
For more information about the church, visit https://acyc.family or the Adventure Church of Yuba City Facebook page.