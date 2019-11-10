People gathered to view, learn about and purchase gems and minerals at the annual show put on by the Sutter Buttes Gem and Mineral Society over the weekend.
The 28th annual Festival of Gems and Minerals featured a variety of vendors who were teaching people about their products as well as some giving demonstrations of things like wire wrapping jewelry on Saturday and Sunday at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds.
Karen Horita, show chairperson and treasurer of the Sutter Buttes Gem and Mineral Society, said the festival was going well and usually about 400 people attend on Saturday and about 250 were expected on Sunday.
“There are nice people and great customers,” Horita said. “We have wonderful vendors that teach our customers.”
Kymberly and Rolf Andrews were giving demonstrations – she was showing people how to wire wrap jewelry and he was making cabochon rocks, which is a rock or gem cut in a convex form and highly polished.
Rolf Andrews said thee rocks can be used for number of things, such as belt buckles and jewelry.
“I love belt buckles,” he said. “I collect them.”
Kymberly Andrews said they’ve been part of the Roseville Rock Rollers and El Dorado County Mineral and Gem Society. Rolf Andrews said they’ve been demonstrating at the local show for several years.
“I’m always surprised at how much knowledge some of these kids have,” Kymberly Andrews said.
“It’s fun to see people enjoy the same thing you do,” Rolf Andrews said.
David Richter, of Rocks and Relics, was selling a variety of polished stones – such as tiger’s eye and rose quartz, along with lesser known ones.
He said it’s the second year he attended the local festival.
“I like the region and small-town atmosphere,” Richter said.
He said he attends a number of other shows as well.
“I would encourage anyone with an interest in rocks to join the club,” Richter said. “It’s an asset the community has (people) may not know about.”
J. Timothy Unruh, of Space Rocks and vice president of the Sutter Buttes Gem and Mineral Society, was exhibiting meteorites and doing educational outreach.
“It’s been a hobby since I was a kid,” Unruh said. “When I was a kid, my mom and dad took us on the back patio and we would watch for meteors.”
He said the interest led to him and his brother getting a telescope as a gift and that interest in astronomy continued to grow.
“Meteorites bring rock counting to a higher level,” Unruh said.
He said he’s been attending the show for about 10 years – he also attends other shows in areas such as Roseville and Shasta County.
“We find it inspires young people to get interested in something wholesome,” Unruh said.