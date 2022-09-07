Olivehurst Food Center

Store owner and operator Yaser Zamzami, left, Yuba County Supervisor Seth Fuhrer, center, and project manager Cecil Williams, right, celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of the new Olivehurst Food Center at the Powerline Marketplace in Olivehurst on Friday.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Olivehurst’s 22 year-long grocery store drought was broken this past weekend with the opening of the Olivehurst Food Center at 4900 Powerline Road.

This new independent grocery chain had its official “soft opening” on May 31, but its formal grand opening was held on Friday, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 

