Olivehurst’s 22 year-long grocery store drought was broken this past weekend with the opening of the Olivehurst Food Center at 4900 Powerline Road.
This new independent grocery chain had its official “soft opening” on May 31, but its formal grand opening was held on Friday, complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
This special event was attended by local shoppers and prominent community members who gathered in the parking lot outside of the store. Included in the crowd were Yuba County supervisors Seth Fuhrer, Don Blaser and Gary Bradford, along with Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson and members of the Olivehurst Fire Department.
“I’m just so happy to see a grocery store again,” said Megan Norman of Olivehurst. “It’ll be very convenient, it makes a big difference.”
When The Holiday Market closed its doors in February 2000, approximately 15,000 residents were left without access to a large-scale grocery store within a 7-mile radius. Since then, locals have had to traverse across town and over bridges to purchase their fresh food items in Marysville or Yuba City. Those without a reliable means of transportation were forced to make do with the limited stock and inflated prices of convenient stores, delivery services, or eating out.
Because of this, those living in Olivehurst were essentially living in a “food desert,” where access to affordable sources of nutrition, particularly fresh fruit and vegetables, is scant.
This is why the efforts of Cecil Williams, Yaser Zamzami, Fuhrer, and the Yuba County Planning Department have been so important to the community of Olivehurst and Yuba County at large.
Williams, an associate broker with Coldwell Banker Realty, has served as the project’s developer and manager while Zamzami works as the store’s co-owner and operator.
“Yaser was very instrumental in sharing the vision of providing quality nutrition and a food source back here in the city of Olivehurst,” explained Williams. “He came in collaboration and his team has been working tirelessly to make this a reality.”
According to Williams, Olivehurst Food Center is meant to be a “family operated store” – meaning it does not plan to sell any alcohol or tobacco related products.
Williams also credited Fuhrer for being instrumental in getting the food center up and running along with the Yuba County Planning Department.
“When Fuhrer campaigned, he campaigned on the promise that we were going to bring a supermarket back here to the city of Olivehurst,” said Williams. “And today, that campaign promise is a reality.”
The reinstatement of a grocery store in Olivehurst has the potential to markedly improve both the quality of life and the property values of the surrounding area. Most recently, the building had been used as a basketball court by a neighboring church, but it was decided that the facility would be of better use if it were converted back into a grocery store if possible.
“I was thrilled,“ said Fuhrer. “This plaza has actually done a lot of great things. … The church has taken the lead on our SAYLove community event in Olivehurst, so we had 20 volunteers showing up to clean the community. And the food bank was delivering here once a month to give food to those in need. Now, you can come get food every day, so things are progressing in the right direction.”
The Olivehurst Food Center is the newest member to join the Powerline Marketplace family, an area that currently hosts Erma Jean’s Southern Cuisine, Five Star Fades Barbershop, and Calvary Christian Center.
This festively dressed 19,000 square foot supermarket offers customers an oasis of fresh and affordable food options at prices that rival some of the area’s top branded big box stores. Its stock caters appropriately to local needs with plenty of hispanic brands and cultural items to choose from. The deli counter was packed with mouth-watering selections from Harris Ranch Beef and the produce area was bursting with ripeness, color, and seasonal goods. Customers were equally impressed with the array of quality kitchenware and pottery at steeply discounted rates.
“I think the pride in this community is going to continue to grow from this and it’s going to foster new developments and new business owners to come in,” added Anderson.
Anderson’s speculations seem to be right on point as the opening of this grocery store marks the beginning of further retail expansion.
“This is just phase one of three,” explained Williams. “Our next phase is to put a new face on the exterior of the building and bring it into modern times, and that’s going to complement the new construction we have coming up here which includes about 35-40,000 square feet of retail space and affordable housing as well.”
Exact details on how many suites and what types of stores are still in the works. However, conversations between Fuhrer and Williams suggest a new hardware store, paralegal, chiropractor, and bank are possible.
“Olivehurst is the center, in my mind, of the populations here,” said Fuhrer. “Being able to have all of Plumas Lake as a captive audience for any business that opens here, if we can get them to come this direction instead of heading south, it’s going to be a boon for them.“
Similarly, residents in Edgewater may find it easier and more appealing to commute to Olivehurst as well, opening up additional revenue streams and increasing convenient options throughout the community.