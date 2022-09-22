California’s reservoirs will enter fall in a slightly better position than last year, but the Golden State should prepare for more dryness, extreme weather events and water quality hazards in 2023, officials say.

The latest climate forecasting update from the Department of Water Resources came Wednesday,  just days before the end of the water year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 in California. Officials said some of the state’s biggest reservoirs, including Lake Oroville and Lake Shasta, are  slightly more full than they were at the same time last year, but still remain well below average.

