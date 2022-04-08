A new restaurant has opened in downtown Marysville, right on the Ellis Lake waterfront where the old End Zone sports bar used to be.
OYA Mediterranean Grill offers a relaxed family dining experience with both indoor and outdoor seating. They are also purported to be the only business in both Yuba and Sutter counties to offer hookah, an Indian-style water pipe commonly used for smoking flavored tobaccos. Hookah is offered exclusively in the outdoor patio area from 3 p.m. until midnight to patrons 21 years or older.
Owner and executive chef Emin Tekin is a warm and soft spoken man with a good sense of humor. The son of two farmers, Tekin was born in Kurdistan and grew up in both western Turkey and the Greek island of Rhodes or “Rodos.” His involvement in the food industry started at just 8 years old as a dishwasher. Later, he went to culinary school in San Francisco and studied at the Le Cordon Bleu program. Now married with three kids, Tekin has lived in California for over 24 years operating restaurants in both the Bay Area and Chico. OYA Mediterranean Grill in Marysville is his newest addition and he may soon have another location in Loma Rica.
“I like to be in the community. I like to be involved in community services here or anywhere that I can be,” said Tekin. “I think Marysville is one of the key cities, but it needs some improvements and I think that I can contribute here.”
OYA had a soft opening last month in March, but Tekin said there are still a few changes to be made and he is hoping to have a grand opening sometime in mid-May.
“We started very basic, to find out what the community is all about first,” said Tekin. “Now we know what they want, and we are ready to serve. And hopefully we will have a nice grand opening to announce ourselves in a loud voice.”
OYA is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. or later for those in the hookah lounge.
Guests can expect authentic and fresh Mediterranean cuisine, as Tekin said nothing at his restaurant will ever come out of a can or be sourced from any big-box stores. Tekin doesn’t even have a freezer at OYA, or any of his restaurants. This is because Tekin believes in using only fresh ingredients, and wakes up every day at 6 a.m. to go to the produce market.
“I love cooking Mediterranean food,” said Tekin. “Mediterranean food is healthy and tasty, especially compared to Italian food that has lots of butter involved. Mediterranean food does not involve any butter, it is all natural.”
Some popular items on the menu are the house-made hummus and the Turkish coffee which packs a strong punch for its small size. Tekin recommends the combo platter that has a serving of all the house meats: lamb, chicken, and beef.
Dan Flores, community development director for Marysville, offered his take on OYA.
“A wonderful restaurant with delicious Mediterranean food,” said Flores. “Very happy to welcome them to the city of Marysville.“
OYA also offers a unique free limousine service to and from the restaurant to patrons for special events or occasions. But space is limited, so reservations must be called in as early as possible.
Like many restaurant owners, the pandemic was very hard on Tekin who said he was unable to obtain any of the government grants that he needed. But Tekin said his family stuck together through these challenges and made it through.
“We’re ready to expand ourselves,“ said Tekin. ”And share the knowledge that I have to my kids and my kids running it properly with me. … And we look forward to living in Marysville.”
OYA is located at 900 B St. Suite A in Marysville. For more information, call 530-645-7443 or drop in during business hours.