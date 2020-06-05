What can you do for fun and recreation and keep your distance from others? Boating is an option for some households.
Boats have changed a lot in the past few decades so there are some good options for people looking to explore the local waterways.
Brian Tahara has lived through it all and says the boats these days are leaps and bounds better than older boats.
“Since the 1980s, boats in general have changed a lot and the motor industry has seen the most changes,” he said. “The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been getting stricter over the years and manufacturers have had to keep up so they can stay in business.”
Tahara, who owns Sutter Marine in Yuba City, is focused mainly on boats for fishing but said there are great boats in all categories that people can purchase to suit their needs.
“Four-stroke engine development and fuel injection has allowed for smaller engines, as small as 15 HP, on some boats,” he said. “That has made for more efficient engines that meet emissions and environmental standards.”
He said the most reasonably priced option is a flat-bottom boat that can be used for general boating, fishing and waterfowl hunting.
“We sell a lot of flat-bottom boats and they start at 10 feet and go up to about 14 feet and 16 feet,” he said. “Those are good for duck hunters because they want something light. Hunting club members might need a small boat to cross over a rice check to get into another field.”
Tahara said people who want to waterski would be better off getting a boat that’s specific for that purpose. A good waterski boat has quick acceleration and an on-board motor which helps to create a smooth wake for skiers.
“If you’re looking for something family oriented, where you want to relax out on the lake, the pontoon boats are nice because they can accommodate 8 to 10 people or more -- they’ve really come a long way,” he said. “They used to be 20 HP to 40 HP and now they have twin motor pontoon boats with 250 HP or more. They will go 60 MPH or faster.”
He doesn’t sell those boats at his business, but said he’s seen some start at about $17,000 and get up to $90,000 or more.
“Some of the fancy ones have all the luxuries of a home like satellite television, a fridge and a microwave,” he said. “They’re really nice.”
An aluminum jet boat is the cream of the crop for a fishing boat, Tahara said.
“Fishing is no longer about going out in a little 12-foot boat and putting it around,” he said. “Most of our stuff is focused around the aluminum jet boats and some are very decked out.”
He said many of the popular aluminum jet boats are between 18 feet and 20 feet and start at about $13,000.
“The nicer ones have self-deploying trolling motors with depth finders and other, very elaborate features,” he said.