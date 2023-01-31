BlueZones1 (1).jpg

A table full of healthy snacks, water, souvenirs, and pamphlets sat outside the Ellis Lake gazebo in Marysville on Tuesday afternoon, marking the rendezvous point of Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter’s first cleanup and the start of its “Adopt a Park” series. 

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter hosted its first Ellis Lake clean-up event in Marysville on Tuesday as part of its “Adopt a Park” series.

Tuesday’s cleanup was the launch of that series with the next event scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Efuay Wood Park in Plumas Lake. 

