Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter hosted its first Ellis Lake clean-up event in Marysville on Tuesday as part of its “Adopt a Park” series.
Tuesday’s cleanup was the launch of that series with the next event scheduled from noon to 1 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Efuay Wood Park in Plumas Lake.
“As the weather is getting nicer, we’re trying to hit all the different places in our area to beautify and start building those community connections,” said Alex Mazerolle, an engagement lead with Blue Zones. ”We’re hoping that people will start partnering up with someone they don’t know so that they can maybe start forming new friendships too.”
Blue Zones Project Yuba-Sutter, sponsored by Adventist Health and Blue Zones, LLC, is best described as a multifaceted health and wellbeing initiative meant to increase longevity and enable community members to live longer, happier lives with lower rates of chronic diseases and a higher quality of life.
Mazerolle also stated that Blue Zones initiatives involve getting people out and moving, so the Ellis Lake cleanup doubled as a walking activity where participants could take advantage of its 1.2 mile loop.
Over 25 participants gathered at the Ellis Lake gazebo within the first 15 minutes of the event. Blue Zones members handed out cleaning gear, which included trash bags, gloves, and grabbers. Healthy snacks, water, souvenirs, and pamphlets about Blue Zones’ various programs were also available to any and all volunteers.
“We’re really excited to get this going,” said Courtney Finstad, Blue Zones organizational lead. “We chose Ellis Lake because it’s part of our blueprint as far as what we want to accomplish overall.”
While the grounds looked relatively well kept upon arrival, the hosts pointed people toward the water’s edge where some trash was visible just below the surface. This was a one-hour excursion planned to coincide with people’s lunch breaks.
“We invited all the organizations that we’ve worked with as well as the community at large,” said Finstad. “We engage at different levels with different organizations, but so far we’ve partnered with probably 30-50 organizations just trying to instill community wellbeing across schools, worksites, restaurants, and grocery stores.”
For Donna Kearns, who moved to Marysville just two years ago, this was her first Blue Zones meeting and she said she plans to return to more.
“This is my new home and I think Ellis Lake is a gem in the community,” said Kearns. “It’s beautiful and I’d like to help keep it clean.”