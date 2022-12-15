Several local officials and prominent community members packed The Brick Coffee House Café in Marysville on Thursday morning to welcome “Good Day Sacramento” and CBS 13’s Sakura Gray as part of one of three stops by the TV crew in the Yuba-Sutter area. Before stopping by the popular breakfast and lunch spot in downtown Marysville, Gray visited Stephens Farmhouse and Axe Me in Yuba City.
featured
A ‘Good Day’ in Yuba-Sutter: CBS 13 in Sacramento highlights area businesses
-
- Updated
- Comments
Weather Sponsored By:
Online Poll
What are you looking forward to in 2023?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Officials: CHP commander dead; Sources claim Yuba-Sutter area leader was involved in ‘murder-for-hire’ plot
- ‘It just didn’t make sense’: Longtime friend says case surrounding former CHP commander leaves many questions
- Man allegedly zip-tied, burned in Yuba City
- Turner’s Outdoorsman celebrates grand opening
- Report: Olivehurst man dies after running stop sign
- More than just a mechanic: Ajay Punian offers free and affordable car repairs to those in need
- New business, housing developments in the works: Posters highlight economic and residential growth planned for Marysville
- Police Blotter: December 10, 2022
- Kirkwood woman killed in vehicle crash
- Police Blotter: December 9, 2022
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
- Livestock auction returns to Colusa fairgrounds
- ADVICE: Are North Americans wimps when it comes to pain tolerance?
- Word On The Street: Community weighs in on Governor Newsom's death penalty executive order
- 120218: Classroom notes Franklin
- 120218: Classroom Notes Tierra Buena
- 120218: Classroom notes Twin Rivers
- C.O.U.N.T. me in for Coffee
- Auditions for 9 to 5