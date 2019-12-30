New Year’s Eve should be a time of family, friends and fun ... but sometimes it can get out of hand. Here’s a guide on how to accomplish just that while keeping yourself and everyone else in the community safe. Below are the thoughts of law enforcement personnel, ways to have a good time without drinking and some events and locations to check out before 2020 arrives.
Consequences
Being arrested for drunk driving is a great way to ruin 2020 before it even gets started.
Yuba County Chief Deputy District Attorney Shiloh Sorbello said 95 percent of DUI arrests result in convictions. First-time offenders spend either 48 hours in the county jail or have to participate in 24 hours of a work alternative program that includes some kind of manual labor such as picking up trash.
If found guilty, the sentence would include three years probation, a fine of around $1,500 and a three-month DUI class. The class could be extended to nine months if a person’s blood alcohol level was higher than .15, according to Sorbello. The class costs more than a thousand dollars.
Hiring a defense attorney would add another couple thousand to the total. All of those costs do not include the Department of Motor Vehicles suspending a license for 30 days and two points going on the license resulting in insurance costs going up, Sorbello said. Minors who are convicted of a DUI have their license suspended until they are 21 or for one year, whichever comes first.
A second DUI conviction comes with steeper penalties. The sentence would include 10 days in the county jail, a fine closer to $2,000, an 18-month DUI class and typically five years probation, according to Sorbello. Unlike for first time offenders, this probation could include abstaining from all alcohol and not going to liquor stores, bars or other alcohol-related establishments.
In addition, being on probation could make someone searchable and testable for alcohol and a ignition interlock device, and the costs associated with maintaining the device, may be installed in a person’s vehicle, Sorbello said.
Police presence
Starting at 6:01 p.m. today (Tuesday) until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 1, the California Highway Patrol will be conducting its annual New Year’s Day Maximum Enforcement Period, according to a Yuba-Sutter CHP press release. This means the department will be deploying all available personnel during that time. During the Christmas Day MEP, which was the same length of time as the one for New Year’s, 10 people were killed in collisions in California, more than half of those killed were not wearing a seat belt. CHP officers made 271 DUI arrests during the MEP, according to Yuba-Sutter CHP public information officer David Hernandez.
“Please make smart choices this holiday season. Driving while impaired can have tragic results,” CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said via the release. “Whether impaired by alcohol or drugs, the result can lead to arrest, injury, or death. Either way, the impact will be life-altering.”
CHP said it will be focused on impaired drivers as well as distracted driving, speeding and seat belt violations.
During the 102-hour 2018 New Year’s MEP at least 25 people were killed and 270 others were injured in collisions involving impaired drivers in California and CHP officers made 1,140 DUI arrests during the MEP, according to data from CHP’s Statewide Integrated Traffic Records System.
Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen said the Yuba City area is not especially busy on New Year’s Eve compared to larger cities.
“We typically respond to larger parties for noise issues or ones that carry on later into the evenings,” Runyen said via email.
Officers respond to fireworks calls around midnight but Runyen said New Year’s Eve is never as busy as the Fourth of July. Because of that, staffing for the department is normal for New Year’s Eve. Yuba City PD will continue to conduct DUI saturation patrols which target impaired driving.
“Officers are used to working holidays often so it’s really nothing out of the ordinary for them,” Runyen said.
The Yuba City Police Department conducted a DUI checkpoint just before Christmas, but will not have one set up today, according to Runyen.
Marysville Police Department Lt. Adam Barber said the department will have extra patrol officers on duty today to assist with calls and officer safety. He said officers deal with celebratory gunfire and fireworks, physical altercations stemming from alcohol use and drunk drivers.
The Marysville Police Department will not be conducting a DUI checkpoint today, Barber said.
Barber said there isn’t a typical drunk person. A drunk’s demeanor can range from happy to violent.
“When officers respond to calls involving intoxicated persons they never know which type of person they will encounter, or if the person they are dealing with will quickly change their demeanor for the worse,” Barber said via email.
Alternatives
– Spend time with family:
“I always recommend staying in,” said licensed marriage and family therapist Brenda Franks, Marysville. “My recommendation is engaging in family friendly activities.”
Those family activities include playing board games, creating TikTok videos, watching movies or watching celebrations on TV.
Franks said finding new ways to get to know your family through different platforms makes it fun. She encouraged folks to incorporate physical activity if possible.
No technology
Founder and director of Buddy’s House, Roger Anderson, said, “We try to stay away from technology (and) engage with each other more.”
Safe Places
If your family decides to go out New Year’s Eve, the Marysville Youth and Civic Center is hosting a Safe and Sober New Year’s Even event. This event caters to kids with dancing, skating and games.
“We just try to encourage families to seek (family friendly) events,” President Peggy Smith said.
Non-alcoholic
For those combating addiction, go to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting or Narcotics Anonymous meeting.
Franks said a lot of A.A. or N.A. meetings host a New Year’s Eve Dance.
Need a driver?
For those who don’t have a designated driver and plan on drinking, get an Uber or Lyft, said Franks.
Party, dinner spots
From balloon drops to dancing and champagne toasts, there are festivities around town to celebrate the end of the year and ring in the next. Here are some of them; check with your favorite local restaurants and watering holes.
Sopa Thai restaurant in Yuba City will be hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration tonight starting at 6 p.m. with a special prime rib dinner. Then starting at 8 p.m., restaurant manager Anthony Savedra said the Clark Avenue Band will be playing music from the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
“We set the band up in our banquet room, move the tables around so there’s a dance floor,” Savedra said.
Savedra said there will not be a cover charge for those who want to come to the restaurant for the music and dancing starting at 8 p.m. He also said there will be a champagne toast and party favors during the night.
The Silver Dollar Saloon is also celebrating the new year, with a party called the “roaring 20s soiree” reflecting the new decade we are about to enter.
“We’re moving into the 2020s so it’s the coming-of-age again for the 1920s,” said owner Joe Ferrie.
Ferrie said the soiree will start at 5 p.m. with a dinner of ratatouille, a vegetable dish, and a choice of tri-tip or chicken. A New Year’s Eve party will commence at 9 p.m., Ferrie said.
The night will be underscored with music from Amanda Gray who will be singing and playing the guitar.
“She will be singing some old songs with her guitar, and then playing era-music throughout the rest of the night,” Ferrie said.
Krankin Hanks sports bar and grill in Marysville will also be hosting a New Year’s Eve bash, with a prime rib or chicken alfredo dinner at 6 p.m. followed by a party starting at 9 p.m. with a balloon drop and champagne toast, said owner Tracy Stueve.
Mr. Cactus The Mexican Restaurant will host a New Years Party from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. at 461 Bridge St., Yuba City. This event is open to the public. For more information, call 491-3014.
Hard Rock Hotel and Casino will host a New Year’s Celebration from 9 p.m- 2 a.m. at 3317 Forty Mile Road, Wheatland. There will be a DJ, dancing, party favors, a balloon drop, and more. Must be ages 21 and older to attend. General admission is $25. VIP admission is $50. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Other celebrations
There are more options in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa region:
Millennium Family Entertainment Center, located at 901 Spiva Ave. in Yuba City, will host a New Year’s Eve Teen Lock In event from 9 a.m. until 1 a.m. The event is for youth ages 11-17 and will include unlimited laser tag, bumper cars, a climbing wall, a bounce house and play structure. General admission costs $25 and can be purchased online at www.youcityfun.com or at the door. There is also limited $50 VIP teen admission tickets available online only. For more information, call 763-4143.
The Marysville Youth and Civic Center, located at 1830 B St. in Marysville, will host a “Safe and Sober New Year’s Eve,” celebration from 8 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. The event will include pizza, dancing, skating, games, and more. Admission costs $5. For more information, contact the Marysville Youth and Civic Center at 749-1776.
The Arbuckle Community Church, located at 700 Hillgate Road in Arbuckle, welcomes the community to bring in the “noon year,” with food, music, games, and more starting at 11 a.m. Capacity is limited to the first 100 people. Spots can be reserved by visiting the Rockin’ Noon Year’s Eve Party event page on Facebook. For more information, contact the Arbuckle Community Church at 476-2777.
Crossroads Community Church, located at 445 B Street in Yuba City, will host a free New Year’s Eve Country Gospel Concert featuring music by Dennis Agajanian, Lisa Daggs, Ronnie Horton and God’s Country Band. The event, which starts at 7 p.m., will also feature a chili feed, hot dogs, snacks and games. For more information, contact Crossroads Community Church at 751-9168 or visit www.crossroadsyubacity.org.
Beale AFB Homes, located at 17860 Warren Shingle Road at Beale Air Force Base, will host a Noon Year’s Eve party for military families living in that housing development. The family-friendly festivities will be held from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information, contact at 788-9500.