From farm to fork cooking and wine tasting to pumpkin patch runs, art shows and family fun, it’s a busy, action-packed weekend in the Yuba-Sutter area, with several annual events on the docket for Saturday and Sunday
Here is a look into the festivities:
Live Oak Festival
On Saturday, the Live Oak Lions Club will host the 66th annual Live Oak Festival from 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. at Live Oak Memorial Park, located on Pennington Road in Live Oak.
The festivities kick off with a parade that will travel down Broadway at 10 a.m.
At 11 a.m., the park will be filled with crafts, games for all ages, food and live entertainment. The Don Bright Classic Car Show will also be on display from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. next to the swimming pool.
Event chairperson Kathy Grove said the festival was started by the Live Oak Lions Club over six decades ago to celebrate the end of harvest for the Live Oak area.
“It was a place where farmers, friends and the community could come together and enjoy a fun-filled day of food, fun and each other,” said Grove.
Grove also said Miss Live Oak will be crowned at noon along with an awards ceremony for two local first responders.
“We will also be presenting our coloring contest winner and our class poster awards,” said Grove.
This is a free event open to the public.
For more information about the Live Oak Lions Festival, call the Live Oak Lions Club at 682-3233 or email liveoakfestival@gmail.com.
Harvest the Arts
Saturday evening will be dedicated to local food, drinks, music and art, as the Yuba Sutter Arts hosts their eighth annual Harvest the Arts party at the historic J. Heier Farms, located at 4880 E. Butte Road in Live Oak.
David Read, executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts, said the idea for this event developed while Yuba Sutter Arts was looking to create a signature fundraiser event just over eight years ago.
“We wanted to combine the best of our local art scene along with the agriculture and food producer community and Harvest the Arts was born,” said Read.
Read said attendees of this year’s event will encounter a sea of colorful booths with over 30 artists and food displays as they walk in, greeted also by the soft rock and folk tunes of Tom Galvin.
Read added that three different music groups will play over the course of the evening; the Gay Galvin Jazz Trio, The West Grand Brass Band from Oakland, and local favorites, Thorkat playing rock classics.
“Our culinary row features five local restaurants and their owners/executive chefs will be on-hand providing farm to fork delicacies,” said Read. “We will also have five of our local wineries serving their favorite vintages.”
Featured restaurants include the Silver Dollar Saloon, The Dancing Tomato, Hillcrest Landing, City Café and Justin’s Kitchen and all three wineries from the Sutter Buttes region – Cordi Winery, Munger Family Vineyards and Sicilia Vineyards – will be onsite.
Read said that while the event is the biggest individual fundraiser event of the year for the Yuba Sutter Arts, they continue to host the event to showcase local artists in a magnificent outdoor setting right at the base of the beloved Sutter Buttes.
“It’s a celebration of the very best of our local art and culture,” said Read.
Tickets for the event cost $35 and can be purchased at the door.
According to Read, the proceeds from the event are used to support Arts in Education programming and other special arts programs in Yuba and Sutter counties.
For more information, contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 742-2787 or email abbie@yubasutterarts.org.
Run Your Gourd Off Run/Walk
Sunday’s festivities start early with the annual Run Your Gourd Off Run/Walk, held at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm, located at 1415 Pumpkin Lane in Wheatland.
Race day registration and packet pickup starts at 6:30 a.m. The 10K starts at 8:30 a.m. followed closely by the 5K run, which starts at 8:35 a.m.
According to the Run Your Gourd Off website, each of these runs are on scenic courses that wind around two corn fields and alongside the giant pumpkin patch.
The kids one-mile pumpkin run starts at 9:30 a.m. and the half-mile pumpkin run starts at 9:35 a.m.
After the races, an awards ceremony will be held at 9:45 a.m.
Attendees are encouraged to stick around the farm after the race as well to enjoy the many attractions available at the farm.
Proceeds from the event, sponsored by Sutter Health, benefit the Sacramento Child Abuse Prevention Center.
Registration fees for the 10K run are $45 and $35 for the 5K run. The registration for the kids – ages 12 and under – half-mile pumpkin dash and one-mile pumpkin dash are both $20. Interested participants can registrar online at https://raceroster.com/events/2019/25060/run-your-gourd-off.
For more information, contact Nicole Sayers at nsayers@opusbank.com.
Golden Autumn Wine Festival
The fun continues at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm Sunday afternoon as the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way host the fifth annual Golden Autumn Wine Festival from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.
“The event combines an incredible apple orchard setting with background music from the TuTones Trio,” said Bob Harlan, executive director of the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way. “The twelve wineries will provide tastings and an opportunity to talk with the winemakers personally.”
Wineries that will be featured at the event include Bangor Ranch Winery, Cante Ao Vinho, Capay Valley Vineyards, Cordi Winery, Davis Dean Cellars, Dora Dain Wines, Grant-Marie Winery, Grindstone Wines, Hickman Family Vineyards, Live Vine Vineyard and Winery, Munger Family Vineyard and Sicilia Vineyards.
According to Harlan, the event will also have a couple of craft beers and hard cider along with a taco or quesadillas lunch provided by Bishops, both available for purchase during the event.
“All proceeds support the work of the Yuba-Sutter Colusa United Way, which provides near $500,000 in benefits to the community,” said Harlan.
Harlan said on Thursday afternoon that advance tickets for the event are sold out but tickets will be available at the door on Sunday for $30. Those that purchase tickets at the door are asked to arrive around 1 p.m.
For more information, contact the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa United Way at 743-1847 or visit www.yscunitedway.org. Harlan said you can also get up to date information by visiting the fifth annual Golden Autumn Wine Festival Facebook event page.