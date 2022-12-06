A holiday tradition in Marysville

Marysville held its 71st Christmas parade on Saturday, despite some less-than-favorable conditions.

 Courtesy of Jenna Summa

At the stroke of 5 p.m. on Saturday night, lights flashed and sirens wailed courtesy of multiple law enforcement vehicles heading down D Street to kickoff the 71st Marysville Christmas Parade.

One of the longest-running Marysville traditions returned for another year to ring in the holiday and Christmas season.

Tags

Recommended for you