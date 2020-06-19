Community members gathered at Yuba Park in Marysville for a Juneteenth celebration on Friday on a smaller scale because of COVID-19.
Juneteenth celebrates the day in 1865 when those who were enslaved learned they had been freed in the United States.
“They don’t tell you about this in the history books, like in school, we never knew what Juneteenth was,” said Emma Hirshkorn, an event organizer. “... I started learning (about it) and I realized how much our history books don’t tell us the whole story … It’s important that people sit and talk here and share ideas.”