On Sunday a group of ultra-athletes completed a 100-mile journey from Donner Lake to Johnson’s Ranch near Wheatland in honor of 17 members of the Donner Party who took the same journey 174 years ago.
Bill Oudegeest is a member of the Donner Summit Historical Society and said the decision the original group of 17 made to leave their 80 or so fellow members of the Donner Party, who were trapped and snowbound in the Sierra Nevada mountains, to get help serves as an example of what the Christmas spirit is about.
“I think that’s the Christmas story, doing something for other people,” Oudegeest said.
He said the group that set out to get help thought it would be a 10-day journey to the Sacramento Valley, but it ended up taking 33 days. Some of the group left children behind at Donner Lake to make the trip to find help. Seven people survived the trek – two men and five women, according to Oudegeest.
“The challenges were innumerable,” Oudegeest said.
The group set off through some of the most rugged parts of the Sierra Nevada mountains without the necessary supplies. They had homemade snowshoes and had food for only three to four days of their journey. Conditions were cold and wet throughout.
Oudegeest said at one point when a storm hit, the group sat in a circle covered in blankets for 36 hours straight until the storm passed.
Oudegeest said the story inspires him because of the strength that ordinary people showed despite the odds stacked against them.
“They had nothing exceptional about them and they did something exceptional,” Oudegeest said. “... They chose to overcome fear. They could have chose not to do that.”
The present-day four-person team that set off on Dec. 16 – 174 years to the day from when the original group set off – made the journey in five days. Ultra athletes Bob Crowley, Tim Twietmeyer, Elke Reimer and Jennifer Hemmen made up the team and covered 20 to 25 miles each day. Crowley and Twietmeyer had been researching the original group, known as Forlorn Hope, for seven years before taking the journey themselves, according to Forlorn Hope Expedition public relations representative Judy DePuy.
“We are proud and honored to have been able to do this and bring attention to the Forlorn Hope and the hope, the positive side, of what they inspire in people which is ordinary people doing absolutely extraordinary things,” Crowley said via a press release. “We can all do it. It is inside us and at this time of year and what we’ve been through, this can bring us all back together as a country and as a world.”
The 2020 team was far better equipped than the original group but faced obstacles like camping outside, river crossings, snowstorms, thick whitethorn and manzanita undergrowth and a 1.5 mile hike up a 40 percent slope with 2,000 feet of elevation gain.
“We still don’t know how the seven Forlorn Hope survivors did it but now we know why they survived,” Hemmen said via the release. “They survived because they had love, they had family, they had each other and had something greater to live for. Along the way they had to make some unsavory, difficult decisions but we can all agree that what these people did was the best of human nature.”
The four athletes carried with them details and photographs of each member of the original Forlorn Hope group and placed the photos by the signpost for Johnson’s Ranch when they arrived on Sunday.
“This was not about us. This was about helping others,” Reimer said via the release. “For the Forlorn Hope it was about those they left behind and bring back the help that they needed. This was not the end of their journey but the beginning of a series of events to save those left at Donner Lake.”