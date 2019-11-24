The Good Seed Church of Yuba City hosted its annual Thanksgiving feast on Saturday to provide a hot, hearty meal to anyone in the community that may be in need.
“We do this out of the spirit of love,” said Pastor Samuel Thompson.
According to Thompson, the church hosts its annual meal the week before Thanksgiving so those in need can get a meal not just on the holiday, but during the days leading up to it as well.
“We do it early so people can get multiple meals throughout the season,” said Thompson.
Thompson said each year the church prepares a Thanksgiving meal with all of the fixings for 100 to 200 people. This year’s feast included turkey, ham, macaroni and cheese, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, potato salad, rolls, cranberry sauce and an assortment of desserts.
“We do this to spread a little hope and love during the holiday season,” said Thompson. “And give people the opportunity to have a hearty meal, something they may not have had in a while.”
Thompson and his wife Pamela have been hosting the Thanksgiving feast each year since they relocated to the area and bought the church just over 20 years ago.
In addition to the two dozen volunteers from the church and community that make the event happen each year, the Colusa High School basketball team took a break from the court to help serve the meal.
“They jumped at the opportunity to do it,” said Colusa High School boys basketball coach Brian Davis.
According to Davis, each member of the team also donated a ham to be served at the meal.
“It’s a great thing for the community,” said Davis. “Everyone can come and have a meal.”