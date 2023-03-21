A steady stream of new businesses have flooded the Yuba-Sutter area over the past few months and more opportunities seem to be on the horizon. Despite this recent uptick in entrepreneurialism, local readers continue to comment on the lack of family friendly options in the community. 

With this in mind, it only seemed relevant to highlight the recreational updates occurring at Millennium Kart Racing in Yuba City. While this news might not excite avid bowlers, or satisfy the mass cravings of Chick-fil-A diehards, Millennium has something to offer everyone, including axe throwing, laser tag, airsoft target practice, and a brand new indoor mini-golf course. 

