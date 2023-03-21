A steady stream of new businesses have flooded the Yuba-Sutter area over the past few months and more opportunities seem to be on the horizon. Despite this recent uptick in entrepreneurialism, local readers continue to comment on the lack of family friendly options in the community.
With this in mind, it only seemed relevant to highlight the recreational updates occurring at Millennium Kart Racing in Yuba City. While this news might not excite avid bowlers, or satisfy the mass cravings of Chick-fil-A diehards, Millennium has something to offer everyone, including axe throwing, laser tag, airsoft target practice, and a brand new indoor mini-golf course.
History of Millennium
Millennium Kart Racing, owned and operated by John and Tricia Buckland, opened its doors in 2015 in a large warehouse owned by Fletcher’s Plumbing. Shortly after its establishment, the Bucklands sublet a portion of the building to sisters Sara Core and Amy Wilder to develop the Millennium Family Entertainment Center. This addition came with party rooms, jungle gyms, climbing walls, games and more. But in 2021, Core and Wilder had to close shop, leaving the operation solely in the Bucklands’ hands again.
Some believed that the center was simply closed for good, but this couldn’t be farther from the truth. The region’s first and only indoor go-karting track has remained open and the Bucklands have been working hard to rebrand their business into the all encompassing “Millennium Center.”
Party rooms have been replaced with axe throwing lanes and the giant play structures have been removed to make way for an airsoft target range and a blacklight indoor mini-golf course.
“The jungle gym and tunnels were fun, but it was a lot of work to keep clean especially during COVID,” explained Tricia Buckland. “So we just felt it best to utilize the space in a different way.”
The Bucklands have had a long and notable history in the local community. John Buckland was a police officer for nearly 32 years and served for eight years as a member of the Yuba City City Council with two terms as Mayor.
“I was graced with a very good career and I also saw what was lacking in our community when it comes to things to do with youth,” said Buckland. “My focus is truly on creating things that families can do together. I think so many times what’s missing out of our local youths’ lives are adults that they can go do things with.”
Meanwhile, Tricia Buckland specializes as a dental hygienist, bouncing around from clinic to clinic like an on-call “substitute” to support where needed. She also has a passion for families and enjoys giving kids the opportunity to have good, clean fun.
“Everybody goes to Roseville for things and our focus is trying to give people a reason to keep our tax dollars local,” said Buckland. “That’s how we grow better as a community.”
In the spirit of family fun, the owners said they do try to limit the use of foul language and don’t allow patrons to bring in outside alcohol. However, outdoor food is currently permissible and adult beverages can be purchased near the snack bar.
The company is currently finishing renovations to its kitchen and will soon be seeking a culinary team to take over those operations as well.
Kolepa Nahele
The newest addition to Millennium is Kolepa Nahele, a nine-hole, black light, indoor mini-golf course. Purchased through Creative Works, an amusement machine supplier in Indianapolis, the course is jungle themed complete with giant animals, moving projections, and motion sensing sound effects.
The name, Kolepa Nahele, is actually Hawaiian which translates to “jungle golf.” The Bucklands said that the project took over a year to design and complete with stage two still in production. Once complete, the course will have a total of 18 holes, nine in the jungle and nine in a Jurassic-themed world.
Until then, Kolepa Nahele is open for business with pricing currently listed at $12 per person, $40 per group of four, or $48 for a maximum group of five. Reservations are encouraged for large groups.
AttackSense
Those interested in harnessing their targeting skills may appreciate Millennium’s new AttackSense airsoft target range. AttackSense has been described as the world’s most advanced reactive target system which integrates smart technology with airsoft fun. John Buckland formed a partnership with the systems manufacturers in the United Kingdom and is now the primary distributor for the Americas under the name On Target USA.
“It was harder for people here to buy through the UK due to customs, air freight, and tax fees,” explained Buckland. “So the plan we and the creators developed is, we’ll sit on inventory, and then ship direct to customers here without them having to wait for it.”
Millennium’s AttackSense enclosure features 12 targets with synchronized lights that cue the shooter where to aim. The fluctuation of these lights can be increased according to the shooter’s reflexes and response time, making for a truly customized practice session. Each participant registers with their own AttackSense profile which stores their data to the cloud and is transferable to any range where AttackSense systems are used.
“Airsoft has become really popular, especially now with the rising cost of ammunition,” added Tricia Buckland.
“Military, law enforcement, citizens, that’s who’s using this right now,” said John Buckland excitedly. “It’s been highly useful with law enforcement, plus my experience there gives me an in with the local agencies here.”
Kickback in these airsoft guns is similar to that of a real firearm, however the noise is much damper. All around, this makes for a safer and more comfortable shooting experience for beginners and children who can start practicing at the age of 12.
So while Millennium may not serve up waffle fries or spicy chicken sandwiches, it does offer a wholesome selection of family fun and community mindfulness. As for the bowling question, when Nu Generation Lanes in Yuba City shut down in 2021, the Bucklands did look into repurposing the equipment, but ran into issues with both the business’s manufacturing company and the required square footage.
“Bowling takes up a lot of space, and it seemed like the manufacturing company would rather sell new than repurpose and move used equipment,” said Buckland. “We did try to go through them, and the family that owned Nu Generation seemed willing, but we kept running into problems with the bowling manufacturing company which still had rights to the equipment.”
Millennium Kart Racing is located at 901 A. Spiva Ave. in Yuba City. For more information, visit millenniumkartracing.com or call 530-213-1234.