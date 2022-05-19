On Wednesday night, the second meeting of the Marysville General Plan Advisory Committee took place to continue a discussion about the future of the city and what that would look like.
Originally intended for input on Marysville’s 2040 general plan and specific plan, Matthew Gerken, a consultant with AECOM who was hired by the city to help develop the plans, said to help coincide with other regional strategies, the city would now be looking ahead to 2050.
“We had thought 2040. The Sacramento Area Council of Governments is using 2050 for their regional plan, for the sustainable community strategy, the regional transportation plan update,” Gerken said. “So they’re going to be producing some detailed economic data, demographic data that will be useful for us. The Caltrans California State Transportation Plan is also set to 2050. That actually has a lot of interesting and potentially useful data set to 2050. So we are now planning for 2050.”
Previously, Gerken said the purpose and focus for the general plan update included economic and fiscal sustainability, expanding options for transportation, expanding housing opportunities, state law compliance, streamlining future development, and the planning horizon.
During the first committee meeting, several topics were discussed with feedback given for each. They included:
– What do you love about Marysville?: The people; quaintness of the town; small-town appeal; and historical background.
– What are Marysville’s biggest challenges today?: Growth; travel and traffic challenges; underdeveloped properties/buildings; image and identity; homelessness; trying to improve older homes; and building new homes.
– What are the most valuable community assets?: The people; the rivers; recreational opportunities; hospital; Ellis Lake; historic district; and sports programs.
– What do we need more of in Marysville?: More businesses; less closed doors; grocery stores; charging stations for electric vehicles; senior center; and more attractions.
– What are the barriers to convenient and safe biking and walking to reach destinations?: Car traffic; perception of those that want to ride a bicycle; crossing the 10th Street area; and no diversion for traffic.
– Where should we focus future investment?: More varied businesses; public bathrooms; Ellis Lake; sidewalks; improving older and historic buildings; and more walkable areas.
On Wednesday, members of the committee returned to the Marysville City Council chambers to view the draft vision and guiding principles for the general plan and specific plan update.
The majority of the discussion focused on the draft vision.
“In 2050, Marysville is a vibrant, diverse, desirable place to live, work, and visit,” the first paragraph of the draft vision stated. “Sustained investment and public/private partnerships have activated the city’s historic core, where there are few vacant properties or storefronts, and where many residents have elected to live just steps from retail and services.”
A big focus for the vision of the future of Marysville is making sure residents have “opportunities for safe and affordable housing, access to parks and recreational spaces, convenient bicycle and pedestrian options to reach daily destinations, and a variety of local employment options.”
One of the big obstacles to that vision is the fact that there is a highway that essentially cuts through the middle of the city, causing increased traffic and frustration among many residents. A vocal member of the committee voiced the need for a bypass, a long-sought option for residents looking to free themselves from having to deal with a constant flow of heavy traffic.
Another big factor for thinking ahead to 2050 is preserving the historical nature of the city.
“Marysville’s preserved history, parks and recreational spaces, and local dining, entertainment, and special events are a regional draw,” the draft vision stated. “... Historic buildings and neighborhoods are well-kept, and have been preserved not only as a reminder of the past, but as valuable parts of the city’s housing stock and unique spaces for local businesses and service organizations.”
Continuing the idea of making the city more pedestrian friendly, the draft vision also incorporated language to highlight a future of more walkable spaces.
“Marysville is known for its walkability and scenic levee trails. Residents and visitors enjoy safe, convenient, and pleasant options for reaching destinations on foot or on their bike,” the draft vision stated. “Tree-lined state and local transportation facilities operate in a way that balances the needs of regional transportation and goods movement with local access and quality of life.”
While the vision is somewhat ambitious in its thinking, the idea is that plans would eventually be put in place to help facilitate that dream of a safer and more walkable city.
In an overview of the 2050 guiding principles, downtown Marysville is described as being the “cultural and commercial heart of the Yuba-Sutter region.”
It also includes language meant at keeping the historic nature of the city in place while also offering a “variety of shopping, entertainment, and cultural offerings, and complementary higher-density housing.”
Much like the draft vision, the focus would be to make sure those who work in the city also are able to live in the city.
“Existing and future residents and employees should have a variety of local housing choices to best meet their needs and preferences,” the draft of the guiding principles said. “Our city should provide the opportunity for children to grow, young households to become established, for people to raise families, and for seniors to stay in the community as they age.”
Along with the idea that there should be tree-lined pedestrian-friendly streets, the guiding principles draft also stated that the city “should be designed to meet the needs of our people, not our cars.”
Currently, there is a survey that is available for Marysville residents to offer their input on the future of the city. To access the survey online, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6MVDW6S.
“We are asking folks, if they can, to fill out the survey by June 1,” Kathy Pease, a contract planner for Management Advisory Services, said.