After more than two weeks since the California governor recall election took place on Sept. 14, we now have a better idea of how voters in the Yuba-Sutter-Colusa area cast their ballots.
Here is a breakdown of the unofficial results from all three counties.
Yuba County
As of Wednesday, Yuba County reported 894 ballots are still unprocessed. Results posted by the county were as of Sept. 22. Of the 40,997 registered voters in the county, 22,699 cast their ballot in the recall.
Of those that voted, 14,839 (65.59%) said Gov. Gavin Newsom should be recalled and 7,784 (34.41%) said he shouldn’t.
When asked who should replace Newsom if he is recalled, the top vote getters were: Larry Elder with 9,546 (54.65%); Kevin Kiley with 2,045 (11.71%); John Cox with 1,089 (6.23%); Kevin Faulconer with 841 (4.81%); Kevin Paffrath with 823 (4.71%); Brandon Ross with 370 (2.12%); Jacqueline McGowan with 276 (1.58%); Doug Ose with 251 (1.44%); Ted Gaines with 248 (1.42%); Joel Ventresca with 240 (1.37%); Caitlyn Jenner with 223 (1.28%); and Patrick Kilpatrick with 205 (1.17%).
In total, 22,623 people voted on the yes or no recall question and there were 17,468 votes for replacement candidates.
Sutter County
In Sutter County, 31,797 of 52,572 registered voters took part in the recall election according to results updated on Sept. 23.
Of those that voted, 20,216 (63.77%) said Newsom should be recalled while 11,484 (36.23%) said he should not.
The top replacement candidates chosen by county voters were: Elder with 12,270 (52.44%); Kiley with 3,071 (13.13%); Cox with 1,666 (7.12%); Faulconer with 1,227 (5.24%); Paffrath with 849 (3.63%); Ross with 593 (2.53%); Ose with 532 (2.27%); Jenner with 277 (1.18%); McGowan with 269 (1.15%); Major Singh with 269 (1.15%); Gaines with 263 (1.12%); and Ventresca with 236 (1.01%).
In total, 31,700 voted on the yes or no recall question and there were 23,397 votes for replacement candidates.
Colusa County
According to updated results for Colusa County as of Sept. 22, 6,008 of 10,067 registered voters cast their ballot in the recall election.
When asked if Newsom should be recalled, 3,977 said yes while 1,996 said no.
The top replacement candidates chosen by Colusa County voters were: Elder with 2,539; Kiley with 585; Cox with 361; Faulconer with 192; Paffrath with 157; Ose with 114; and Ross with 110.
In total, 5,973 voted on the yes or no recall question and there were 4,654 votes for replacement candidates.