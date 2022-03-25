Due to the political landscape of Yuba and Sutter counties, the upcoming June 7 direct primary election could be considered the most important time to vote during this year’s round of contests.
While the Appeal does plan on running profiles of candidates in contested races in the coming weeks, there also will be other opportunities for voters to learn about those seeking office after two separate candidate forums the Appeal will take part in that are slated for late April.
The first candidate forum will be for Sutter County candidates and will be held at 6 p.m. April 25 at Boyd Hall on the Feather River Academy campus at 1895 Lassen Blvd. in Yuba City. Those included in the forum will be Sutter County District Two Supervisor hopefuls and Sutter County District Attorney candidates.
At 6 p.m. on April 27 at the Yuba County Government Center at 915 8th St. in Marysville, the second candidate forum will feature those running for Yuba County offices. Candidates who will be included are those running for Yuba County District One and District Five Supervisor positions, as well as Yuba County Superintendent of Schools and Yuba Water Agency’s South Division Director candidates.
Thanks to California’s redistricting process, some candidates will be representing areas of the state that they had not previously served. Included in that is who U.S. Rep John Garamendi, D-CA, and U.S. Rep Doug LaMalfa, R-CA, will now represent.
As a result of the changes to California Congressional District One, LaMalfa will now represent some who were previously represented by Garamendi, including residents living in Yuba City and Marysville.
To view map changes from the redistricting process, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9aw525.
While many of those running in the June 7 direct primary election are running unopposed, there are a handful of contested races to look out for. The following is a complete list of those running for office in Sutter and Yuba counties on the June 7 ballot.
Sutter County
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors District Two: Dan Flores and Courtney Ortega
– Sutter County Board of Supervisors District Three: Mike Ziegenmeyer
– Superior Court Judge Dept. 3: Susan Green
– Sutter County Superintendent of Schools: Tom Reusser
– Sutter County Assessor: Todd Retzloff
– Sutter County Auditor-Controller: Nate Black
– Sutter County Clerk-Recorder: Donna Johnston
– Sutter County District Attorney: Amanda Hopper and Jennifer Dupre
– Sutter County Sheriff: Brandon Barnes
– Sutter County Treasurer-Tax Collector: Nicholas Valencia
Yuba County
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors District One: Andy Vasquez, Eric C. Mallow and Kristopher Kramer
– Yuba County Board of Supervisors District Five: Bob Bagley, Zachary B. Cross and Jon Messick
– Superior Court Judge, Office 1: Stephen S. Duckels
– Yuba County Clerk: Donna Hillegass and Tambra Courtright
– Yuba County District Attorney: Clint Curry
– Yuba County Auditor-Controller: Richard Eberle
– Yuba County Sheriff-Coroner: Wendell Anderson
– Yuba County Superintendent of Schools: Francisco Reveles and Anna M. Meyerpeter-Newman
– Yuba County Treasurer-Tax Collector: Dan M. Mierzwa
– Yuba County Water Agency, South Division: Brent Hastey and Wayne Bishop