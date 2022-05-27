As graduation ceremonies near, the Appeal will be highlighting the area’s top graduating students this year in a series of stories.
The following are questions and answers with Marysville Joint Unified School District’s distinguished scholars as provided by the district.
Marysville High School
Jenna McMartin
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: I will be attending Brigham Young University in the fall on the pre-med track. I don’t know exactly where life will take me, but I know that it’s my calling to save lives. I will be taking a break from school after two semesters to serve a mission for my church, and I am so excited to love and help others along the journey.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: MHS grows with you. Everything that you give to it along the way will be seen in our students and community.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: Listen to the cliches. High school really does flash by. Take it one day at a time, and just love every minute of it.
Grace Mallen
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: I will be attending the University of Nevada, Reno and majoring in nursing with a minor in public health sciences. I chose this path because I am passionate about health care and the university is respected and close to home.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The best part aside from the sports is that we have the opportunity to take dual enrollment classes to get our associate degree done faster.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: Take every opportunity you are given your senior year and enjoy this last year with your friends. Marysville has given me such a joyful last few years and it is bittersweet to be saying goodbye so soon.
Victoria Uriostegui
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: My plan after high school is to go to UC Davis to major in biology because I want to become a doctor. Helping people has always been a dream of mine and I found that I could help the most people as a doctor.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The best part about Marysville is the amount of work athletes and coaches at this school put in to better themselves. I love how when you truly care about something, there is always a teacher there to help you further this interest.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: My message to the class of 2023 is that with hard work and dedication, you can achieve anything. Having a positive attitude helps when situations are tough and no matter how hard the work gets, you will get it done.
Kayla Sweeney
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: I will be attending the University of Nevada, Reno. I want to go there because they have a great nursing program.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: Marysville High School is a great place because it is very diverse and includes everyone.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: Enjoy high school because it goes by very fast.
Makayla Grimm
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: I am going to Chico State and majoring in business and marketing.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: Marysville offers a lot of opportunities to get involved in clubs, CTE courses, sports and after-school activities.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: Enjoy every part of high school and stay on top of your work because it all pays off!
Lindhurst High School
Daisy Ramos Lemus
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: I plan to attend UC Davis to study immigration law.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The counselors! Especially Mrs. Covella. She has been there for me since my freshman year. I want her to be recognized for being such a great counselor.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: Try hard and do well, but don’t over stress about your grades. You are more than your grades!
Andy Vang
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: My plan after high school is to attend UC Davis and major in Electrical Engineering. Growing up, I’ve always been curious about how electronics function so this will be a great chance for me to learn more about it.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: A key part of Lindhurst that I want everyone to know is how inviting and close-knit our school is. Many people are of different races and ethnicities so there isn’t really any discrimination between everyone. Therefore, many friend groups contain people from different races.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: My message to the class of 2023 is don’t doubt yourselves and have as much fun as you can in your final year of high school. When applying for colleges and scholarships, you might get the feeling that you aren’t smart enough or special enough. I just want everyone to know that every person is unique in some way. It may seem normal to you but to others it might not be. Since it’s also your final year of high school, just remember to attend as many school events as possible and really experience how high school is one last time. This was my plan and it seemed to work out so I hope it does for others as well.
Zechariah Smith
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: After high school, I intend to achieve a bachelor of science degree in mathematics. Then get a master of science in mathematics education at Chico State. Throughout the years of being in the K-12 system I have realized that there is a dire need for mathematics teachers, and it’s a subject that I am passionate about.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: Lindhurst High School has many opportunities. There are a variety of programs such as Upward Bound, dual enrollment, and even construction classes. Lindhurst doesn’t only focus on sending students to college; the school focuses on helping the students succeed throughout college and even when they decide not to go the college route.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: Enjoy high school. While you may be pressed to focus on your education by your parents and even teachers, have fun. Education isn’t the end all be all, in fact some of you reading this may only have a year of schooling left before you go straight into life. The clubs and sports are there for a reason – utilize it!
Jessica Fernandez
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: I am planning to attend UC Davis to study political science and human resources with the main goal of becoming an immigration lawyer. I chose this because I want to be able to help other people get better opportunities like I have received. People around the world need to see they have those kinds of opportunities that aren’t given to them in their homeland.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The opportunities and resources we have at Lindhurst that helped me to grow as a person and academically. I am in the top five graduates of my class because I took advantage of those opportunities, which allowed me to grow.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: I hope that they all cherish the time they have in high school. It is very important to have time for one’s self in order to grow as a person. I hope they take time to reflect on everything they’ve done. It’s very important to live in the present.
Ger Yang
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: My plans after high school are honestly vague. I have a small tendency in wanting to major in nursing, where caring for others is what I think I do best. I also want to major in chemistry, to become a pharmacist. For now I have chosen to attend Yuba College and figure out what I really want to do in life, whether it be a nurse or a pharmacist, I believe that I will one day know what I really will be passionate about.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The best thing about Lindhurst that I want the community to know about is the teachers and staff themselves. They are truly one of the best, always caring for and supporting those that need it. Not to mention the bond that you build with these teachers that truly do take another step. These bonds are what makes one want to stay and learn, to want to come to school and give your best. With these teachers, I was able to become who I am, someone who has only strived for the best.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: Dear Class of 2023, your every second at school matters. From building bonds with others to the immense school work ethic, everything is important. Your last year of high school will flash just like mine, from attending my first senior event, senior sunrise, to literally just a week before graduation, I truly have given my all and appreciated every single bit that has happened to me. One big thing is don’t procrastinate, follow your teacher’s late work protocol, just like how I often do, don’t be like me and turn stuff a little late, just get it done and be free of worries. Appreciate what you have and don’t let anything drag you down. Senior year is one of the most important years, here you’ll learn much, so enjoy your last year just like I did mine and see what life truly has to offer.
Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts
Kevin Briceno
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: I will be attending the University of California, Los Angeles. My intended major is neuroscience as I hope to enter the medical field. I will be entering as a pre-med in hopes of going to medical school to become a physician.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The best part about MCAA is the community. Every student is included as collaboration is a fundamental ideal at MCAA. In addition to inclusion, one of the best parts about MCAA is the arts program. We have many departments dedicated to teaching students how to use their creativity.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: To the class of 2023, you should make sure to always follow your dreams. You should always work hard because hard work and perseverance pays off in the long run.
Simrandeep Kaur
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: After high school I plan on attending Yuba College then transferring to a UC. My goal is to pursue a career in the medical field.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The best part about my school (MCAA) that I would want the community to know is the various opportunities this school has to offer. Having such a positive and encouraging environment that supports so many interests such as art, music, dance, etc. really made the experience joyful.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: My message to the class of 2023 would be to enjoy it as much as you can because your senior year really does fly by. Your hard work pays off in the end so celebrate and make your senior year a special one.
Jordan Castagna
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: After high school I am going to Yuba College. I chose this path for financial reasons. After Yuba, I will transfer to a four-year university. From there, I will become an elementary school teacher. I adore being around kids and want to be a positive impact in their life.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The best part about MCAA is the community created here. This school acts as a safe space full of love and support.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: My message to the class of 2023 is to live each day with kindness. If you are kind to yourself and others, you are beyond successful.
Reaghan Hanan
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: I am taking a GAP year because I don’t want to rush into anything.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: The best part about MCAA are the teachers and knowing how reliable they are.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: My message to the class of 2023 is “Don’t procrastinate.”
Caitlin Dobson
Q: What are your plans after high school and why did you choose that?
A: I plan on going to UC Davis for an animal science degree. After that, I’ll try to go into Davis’ veterinary program. I hope to open up my own veterinary clinic/ranch eventually, but getting this education is the first step.
Q: What was the best part about your school that you want the community to know?
A: This school encourages so much growth and exploration. Artists grow and blossom so much here, whether it be music, photography, painting, or any other medium this school has to offer. If you come to this school with a smidge of creativity and interest, it will grow into whatever you make it to be.
Q: What is your message to the class of 2023?
A: It can get hard in your last year, but make the most of it. Join new clubs or audition in the plays and musicals. Try new things and make use of the talents and skills that were grown in this school. Have fun and enjoy the rest of your time here.