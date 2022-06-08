Even though there are a large number of unprocessed ballots still waiting to be counted, the results of Tuesday’s direct primary election are pretty clear.
With several contested races on the ballot for key positions within both Yuba and Sutter counties, voters had tough decisions to make about the future of the region. As of Wednesday, there were still thousands of unprocessed ballots.
“We have approximately 9,000 ballots unprocessed as of this afternoon. Half of those have been signature verified,” Sutter County Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston said in an email on Wednesday. “We have until June 10 to receive any ballots postmarked by 8 p.m. on Election Day, and until July 7 to certify the election. The certification process includes an audit of the election results, which occurs after every election. We anticipate releasing another update on Friday afternoon, closer to the end of the workday.”
Yuba County Clerk Donna Hillegass confirmed that her office also was working on a “large number” of unprocessed ballots.
“We are required to accept ballots submitted by mail up to seven days after Election Day, provided they were postmarked on or before Election Day,” Hillegass said in an email on Wednesday. “And voters have up to two days before the election is certified to ‘cure’ any issues with the signature on their ballot, such as missing signatures or signatures that don’t compare to the one on file.”
Hillegass said Yuba County election results “will be certified after the completion of canvass, which I estimate to be the week of June 20.”
While there are still votes left to be counted, the results thus far are still fairly representative of what the official outcome will be.
A race that was in the spotlight for most area voters was Sutter County Board of Supervisors District Two. As of Wednesday, incumbent Dan Flores was beating Courtney Ortega to return to the position. Flores was leading Ortega with 55.65 percent of the vote to Ortega’s 44.35 percent with 965 total votes cast.
Another closely watched race was for Sutter County District Attorney. As of Wednesday, incumbent Amanda Hopper was losing against Jennifer Dupre, a Butte County Supervising Deputy District Attorney. With the results reported so far, Dupre appeared to have secured the position. She was beating Hopper with 60.40 percent of the vote to Hopper’s 39.60 percent. In total, 7,152 votes were cast in the race.
In Sutter County, a total of 7,583 votes were counted as of Wednesday. There are 52,266 total registered voters in the county.
For Yuba County, there were several contested races to be decided.
They included incumbent Andy Vasquez, Eric Mallow and Kristopher Kramer for Yuba County Board of Supervisors District One; Jon Messick, Zachary Cross and Bob Bagley for Yuba County Board of Supervisors District Five; Hillegass and Tambra Courtright for Yuba County Clerk; incumbent Francisco Reveles and Anna M. Meyerpeter-Newman for Yuba County Superintendent of Schools; and Brent Hastey and Wayne Bishop for Yuba Water Agency, South Division.
As of Wednesday, Vasquez was leading with 56.74 percent of the vote to Mallow’s 27.37 percent and Kramer’s 15.89 percent. Messick led his opponents with 66.67 percent of the vote, with Bagley getting 25.38 percent and Cross with 7.95 percent.
In the District One race, 749 total votes were counted as of Wednesday. In the District Five race, 1,635 total votes were counted.
In the Yuba County Clerk race, Hillegass had a commanding lead with 72.98 percent of the vote as of Wednesday to Courtright’s 27.02 percent. A total of 4,622 votes were counted as of Wednesday.
For Yuba County Superintendent of Schools, Reveles was leading with 57.29 percent of the vote to Meyerpeter-Newman’s 42.71 percent. A total of 4,509 votes were counted as of Wednesday.
In the Yuba Water Agency race, Bishop was leading incumbent Hastey with 63.94 percent of the vote to Hastey’s 36.06 percent. A total of 2,002 votes were counted as of Wednesday.
In Yuba County, a total of 5,249 were counted as of Wednesday. There are 40,854 total registered voters in the county.
“Election Day had very low turnout and was pretty uneventful,” Hillegass said. “Turnout for the Gubernatorial Primary is typically a lower turnout election, but it looks like this election will be lower than previous ones. I’ll have a better idea of what our turnout looks like after we receive the mail today and get our unprocessed (ballots) counted.”
Other contested races for Yuba and Sutter counties:
Sutter County
Governor
Gavin Newsom: 36.61 percent
Brian Dahle: 32.29 percent
Shawn Collins: 5.04 percent
Lieutenant Governor
Eleni Kounalakis: 33.57 percent
Angela E. Underwood Jacobs: 30.32 percent
David Fennell: 20.17 percent
Secretary of State
Shirley N. Weber: 39.06 percent
Rob Bernosky: 29.91 percent
Rachel Hamm: 13.98 percent
State Controller
Lanhee Chen: 53.45 percent
Yvonne Yiu: 14.19 percent
Steve Glazer: 12.90 percent
State Treasurer
Fiona Ma: 38.14 percent
Andrew Do: 30.68 percent
Jack M. Guerrero: 28.07 percent
Attorney General
Rob Bonta: 34.63 percent
Eric Early: 25.58 percent
Nathan Hochman: 23.69 percent
Insurance Commissioner
Greg Conlon: 36.90 percent
Ricardo Lara: 25.62 percent
Robert Howell: 17.95 percent
Board of Equalization District 1
Ted Gaines: 62.42 percent
Jose S. Altamirano: 19.79 percent
Braden Murphy: 9.84 percent
U.S. Senate (full term)
Alex Padilla: 36.91 percent
Mark P. Meuser: 15.25 percent
Chuck Smith: 12.78 percent
U.S. Senate (partial term)
Alex Padilla: 33.04 percent
Mark P. Meuser: 25.84 percent
James P. Bradley: 14.31 percent
U.S. House of Representatives District 1
Doug LaMalfa: 52.54 percent
Max Steiner: 33.28 percent
Tim Geist: 9.03 percent
State Assembly District 3
James Gallagher: 67.16 percent
David Leon Zink: 32.77 percent
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Tony K. Thurmond: 32.11 percent
Lance Ray Christensen: 17.32 percent
Ainye E. Long: 14.30 percent
Yuba County
Governor
Gavin Newsom: 33.56 percent
Brian Dahle: 23.97 percent
Anthony Trimino: 7.02 percent
Lieutenant Governor
Eleni Kounalakis: 32.02 percent
Angela E. Underwood Jacobs: 26.52 percent
David Fennell: 21.62 percent
Secretary of State
Shirley N. Weber: 38.58 percent
Rachel Hamm: 21.45 percent
Rob Bernosky: 19.84 percent
State Controller
Lanhee Chen: 53.72 percent
Yvonne Yiu: 16.23 percent
Malia M. Cohen: 12.67 percent
State Treasurer
Fiona Ma: 37.96 percent
Jack M. Guerrero: 32.34 percent
Andrew Do: 26.75 percent
Attorney General
Rob Bonta: 33.71 percent
Eric Early: 31.04 percent
Nathan Hochman: 20.53 percent
Insurance Commissioner
Greg Conlon: 31.87 percent
Ricardo Lara: 23.17 percent
Robert Howell: 22.65 percent
Board of Equalization District 1
Ted Gaines: 62.65 percent
Jose S. Altamirano: 20.25 percent
Braden Murphy: 12.69 percent
U.S. Senate (full term)
Alex Padilla: 35.38 percent
Mark P. Meuser: 13.72 percent
Chuck Smith: 11.15 percent
U.S. Senate (partial term)
Alex Padilla: 31.38 percent
Mark P. Meuser: 23.16 percent
James P. Bradley: 17.78 percent
U.S. House of Representatives District 1
Doug LaMalfa: 45.00 percent
Max Steiner: 37.82 percent
Tim Geist: 11.70 percent
U.S. House of Representatives District 3
Kevin Kiley: 46.12 percent
Kermit Jones: 26.03 percent
Scott Jones: 22.29 percent
State Assembly District 3
James Gallagher: 65.25 percent
David Leon Zink: 34.69 percent
State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Tony K. Thurmond: 30.58 percent
Ainye E. Long: 15.28 percent
Jim Gibson: 13.82 percent