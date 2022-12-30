This past year in Yuba-Sutter was filled with a plethora of comeback stories and how life continued after the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two elections occurred, the results of which could have lasting effects on the area for years to come. We also saw legendary figures in the community pass, leaving behind them a legacy of giving and community pride.
As we head into 2023, the Appeal wanted to remind readers of some of the important stories that took place in 2022. Stories of triumph and loss. Stories about events that will shape what the region is to become.
Included in this wrap-up of the year is how Sutter County and Yuba City nearly came together for a tax measure that would have had a significant impact on public safety in the county and vital services such as the library and museum, among others. We saw important figures such as Cotton Rosser and Didar Bains leave us, two individuals who helped spread the names of Marysville and Yuba City throughout the country and world through their many accomplishments.
Moving into 2023, it’s important to understand our past and how we got to this point and where we can make improvements to further the progress that is propelling us to a prosperous and modern future.