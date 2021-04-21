A local realtor says home prices are high and inventory is low in the Yuba-Sutter region.
Michael McFarlane, an associate with ReMax Gold and president of the Sutter-Yuba Association of Realtors, said there is currently a limited market and hot prices.
“I think it’s making buyers look more seriously, they’re more committed when they put in an offer,” McFarlane said. “It’s also challenging in that you almost have to have cash to come over appraisal.”
However, he said, with interest rates being lower recently, it has given buyers more buying power.
“Along with prices, buying power has also gone up,” McFarlane said.
For sellers, he said if they have a place to go, it’s a good market.
“If you’re needing to move to a larger home, it’s a little tighter,” McFarlane said. “...If you’re downsizing it’s great because you’re going to have more cash in your hand.”
He said his advice is to hire a good realtor.
“It is such a hot market right now, if you’re looking to buy, figure out what you want, get with your realtor and work,” McFarlane said.
According to the California Association of Realtors, competition drove the state’s median home price to reach a new record high in March.
The statewide median home price climbed 8.6 percent between February and March to $758,990, and it was up 23.9 percent compared to March 2020.
March home sales decreased 3.5 percent from February in the state, however, they were up 19.7 percent from a year prior.
Locally, the median sold price of existing single-family homes in Sutter County was $364,250 in March, down 7.8 percent from February and up 14.5 percent from March 2020. The median Yuba County home price was $359,500, down 2.8 percent from February and up 16.2 percent from March of last year.
Sutter County saw a 27.7 percent increase in home sales in March compared to the month prior and had an increase of 7.1 percent compared to last March. Yuba County had a 38.8 percent increase in home sales in March compared to February and a decline of 25.3 percent compared to the same month last year.
Affordable housing
Gustavo Becerra, executive director of the Regional Housing Authority, said inventory remains low for affordable housing as well, and rents continue to rise.
“Rents continue to rise at a much more rapid pace than wages so folks just can’t keep up,” Becerra said.
At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when people were being laid off, he said they saw a rise in the number of people seeking assistance – not only for their properties but for rental assistance programs.
“In terms of the first wave that we saw of folks coming in (requesting assistance), that has died down,” Becerra said. “But the demand for housing, it’s still there and it’s greater than what it has been.”
He said they don’t foresee things getting better soon.
“We try to forecast out a couple of years and we don’t see the demand diminishing at all,” Becerra said. “If things stay status quo with rental prices rising, it’s going to get worse.”
He said the authority is working on a number of projects in the four counties they serve – Sutter, Yuba, Colusa and Nevada counties. Including those under construction, in pre-development and in the pipeline, they have about 20 projects in the works.
“You just can’t build them fast enough,” Becerra said.
He said on the development side, they have also seen high labor and material costs.
“We have this perfect storm of high labor, high materials, low inventory and high demand for affordable housing,” Becerra said. “...We work everyday to not only maintain good-quality, affordable housing but we also have a lot of projects in the pipeline so we can expand.”