As the COVID-19 pandemic went into full-swing and millions of workers shifted to remote work, former Live Oak resident Paramveer Dhoot and his colleagues set out to solve a common problem: being able to quickly mute and unmute your microphone during virtual meetings.
Over the past two years, Dhoot and his company co-founders have worked to invent and market Mute Me, a device that syncs to popular video conferencing software to help the user mute themselves at the press of a button. As parents, the Mute Me team was inspired to turn their idea into a business due to the struggle of balancing kids and working from home, Dhoot said.
After conceptualizing the idea for Mute Me, the company was first able to market itself through the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter.
“It’s a platform that’s used especially by folks in the hardware space to launch a product without actually having the funds to do it. By putting up there, you’re able to essentially sell your product before you actually have inventory for your product,” Dhoot said.
Mute Me quickly became a hot-selling item, hitting the number two spot globally for tech products sold during the pandemic, he said. Because of the product’s rapid success, Dhoot and Tye Davis, another co-founder of the company, were invited to pitch their product on the business investment reality show “Shark Tank” in October 2021.
The ABC television show invites entrepreneurs from various industries to pitch their business ideas or products to a group of investors in the hopes of acquiring funding to further their company. A producer for the show contacted the Mute Me team and strongly encouraged them to apply for a chance to appear on a future episode.
“I equate that to if you had your favorite university or school, if you had gone there and they encouraged you to apply, you would think you had a pretty good shot of getting in, right?” Dhoot said.
While filming their episode, Dhoot and Davis pitched Mute Me’s potential as a technology company while asking the investors for $200,000 in exchange for a 20% ownership stake. They were offered $200,000 for 50% ownership by “Shark Tank” investor Daymond John, but ended the episode with no deal. Despite this, Mute Me’s exposure on “Shark Tank” propelled its success, Dhoot said.
“That was a massive boost to our business. It pretty much doubled sales overnight, but it just put us on a trajectory that was unbelievable,” he said.
Nearly a year after their first television appearance, Mute Me also appeared on CBS News for its “Techno Claus” segment, which airs every year in December.
“We got national media attention twice, and both times we ended up selling out completely,” Dhoot said. “We got to see what it was like to work as a large company for one day.”
In two years, Mute Me went from conception to a fully established company, breaking over $1 million in sales in 2022.
On March 10, Dhoot visited Live Oak High School to tell students about his experience working as an entrepreneur and inventor during the school’s College and Career Resource Fair. As a former Live Oak High student, Dhoot is interested in guiding people looking to pursue a career in business.
“Something I like to tell people is that if they have something they want to pursue, if you can find the right team of people to work with, it’s very possible that you can pursue whatever that goal is,” he said.