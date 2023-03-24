SharkTank.jpg

Former Live Oak resident Paramveer Dhoot, left, and Tye Davis, right, appeared on the ABC reality show “Shark Tank” to promote their product Mute Me on Oct. 15, 2021.

 Courtesy of Sony Pictures Studios

As the COVID-19 pandemic went into full-swing and millions of workers shifted to remote work, former Live Oak resident Paramveer Dhoot and his colleagues set out to solve a common problem: being able to quickly mute and unmute your microphone during virtual meetings.

Over the past two years, Dhoot and his company co-founders have worked to invent and market Mute Me, a device that syncs to popular video conferencing software to help the user mute themselves at the press of a button. As parents, the Mute Me team was inspired to turn their idea into a business due to the struggle of balancing kids and working from home, Dhoot said.

Tags

Recommended for you