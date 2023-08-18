Downtown Marysville

D Street is pictured Friday afternoon in downtown Marysville.

 Robert Summa/Appeal-Democrat

Identified by city leaders and some members of the city council as an obstacle to progress, the Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday approved changes to the city’s parking requirements for its downtown districts.

Approved Wednesday was a recommendation that all minimum parking requirements for downtown development be removed, regardless of the size of a project. That recommendation will now go to the Marysville City Council for approval at a later date.

