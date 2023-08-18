Identified by city leaders and some members of the city council as an obstacle to progress, the Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission on Wednesday approved changes to the city’s parking requirements for its downtown districts.
Approved Wednesday was a recommendation that all minimum parking requirements for downtown development be removed, regardless of the size of a project. That recommendation will now go to the Marysville City Council for approval at a later date.
At issue is an existing ordinance that requires minimum off-street parking spaces in downtown Marysville in order for new development to occur. While there are some exemptions, currently the city ordinance requires the following for specific projects such as these:
– Single-family, two-family and attached dwellings shall provide at least one covered parking space for each dwelling unit.
– Multiple-family buildings, flats, bungalow courts, and apartment houses shall provide one-half (.5) parking spaces per dwelling unit.
– Rooming houses, lodging houses, residence clubs, and similar structures containing sleeping rooms shall provide at least one parking space for every two occupants based upon the maximum occupant load of the sleeping or dining areas, whichever is greater, as determined from the Uniform Building Code.
– Motels, hotels and auto courts shall provide at least one parking space for each sleeping room, suite of rooms or housekeeping unit. Where other principal uses, such as restaurants, bars, and meeting rooms, are located on the premises, the principal use requiring the greatest amount of parking shall provide 100% of the required parking spaces, and the other uses shall provide in addition at least 70% of the parking spaces which would be required if these uses were by themselves.
In its recommendation to the commission, the city asked that the ordinance be amended so that it “eliminates the minimum required parking but will not preclude the provision of parking.” The city said developers will be allowed to provide onsite parking to meet individual demands.
Kathy Pease, a planning consultant with Management Advisory Services, said the recommended change by the commission would encourage adaptive reuse and flexibility.
According to a staff report, the city said the goal of the change is to encourage more investment and development in downtown Marysville.
“The purpose is to establish a framework that allows for parking that can be responsive to the changing dynamics of the downtown development patterns and supports economic development,” the city said. “As transportation and land uses change over time, the demand for parking changes. It is hard to strike a balance between too much parking and inadequate parking. Parking requirements that are too high can waste land, increase development costs, increase stormwater runoff, and discourage pedestrian activity.”
Marysville Community and Economic Development Director Dan Flores said Friday there are current projects in the works that could directly benefit from a change in the ordinance, should it ultimately be approved by the city council.
“It really is going to be beneficial to attract future developers because they see the parking ordinance is workable for them and future projects. There are currently two projects that will be coming for consideration in the short term and this will potentially impact those projects,” Flores said. “We are excited about being able to provide this recommendation to the city council as we have further demand for development moving forward. It really demonstrates Marysville’s move for forward development and momentum. We want to share that we’re open for business.”
Areas that will be affected by a possible ordinance change are primarily in the downtown area. According to a map shared by Flores, most of downtown below 10th Street, including the area around Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital will be affected. Areas along the B Street corridor as far as 18th Street also will be affected by a potential change. Parts of an area near Washington Square Park between 12th and 11th streets and D and F streets also are included.
While some in the public have expressed concern that there is not enough parking availability in the downtown area, a recent parking study confirmed that there actually are a sufficient amount of spaces.
“The results of the parking studies found that while there is a perception of a lack of parking, in most areas there are sufficient parking spaces within less than a three-minute walk of any business or residential area in the downtown,” the city said. “The exception is several blocks in front of certain businesses and in the Medical Arts district adjacent to Rideout Hospital.”
In their effort to see a change in the parking ordinance, city officials have pointed to other California cities that have eliminated parking mandates. They include cities such as Sacramento, Berkeley, Emeryville, and Alameda.
“San Diego enacted parking reforms that eliminated business parking requirements in quality transit areas,” the city said. “San Jose enacted a similar reform, striking parking requirements from many areas. Culver City approved citywide lifting of parking mandates in October 2022. A few cities – Lancaster, Los Angeles, and Santa Monica – have removed parking requirements in specific areas, mainly downtowns. This eliminates a costly requirement and encourages the use of alternate forms of transportation.”
In a staff report, the city acknowledged suggestions of including parking garages and parking meters in the downtown area.
“It should be noted that building public parking garages would provide additional parking but is extremely costly. One estimate is that it costs $30,000 per parking space to construct,” the city said. “Another option is to install parking meters in select locations, however, according to a consultant … there is not sufficient parking demand at this time to support parking meters in Marysville. It would cost the city more money to install/maintain, then they would generate revenue.”
After several meetings and intense discussions over the change, the Marysville Planning and Historic Preservation Commission voted 5-2 to amend the ordinance. Commission members Steve Mescher, Marjorie Rollins, Ben Deal, Mary Langsdorf and Steve Kroeger voted for the change and members Eric Vodden and Ben Bramer voted against.