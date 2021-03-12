A local man recently had a barn on his property painted in honor of his grandparents.
Ajay Punian’s grandparents, Amar Singh and Channan Kaur, came to the area about 70 years ago and bought a house and property in Sutter County – Singh died about seven years ago.
“They were married for 65 years,” Punian said. “They are the perfect example of how to be.”
Punian and his twin brother, Sanjay, were raised by Kaur and Singh after their father died.
“They worked me really hard but they really wanted to let me know that’s what life’s about,” Punian said. “...They taught me how to drive a tractor and I’m still working.”
Punian and Kaur live on the property on Garden Highway at Tudor Road. Kaur turns 89 soon and Punian takes care of the farm and his grandmother, along with help from Sanjay and their aunts, Sashi Southward and Basant Singh.
“I learned so many lessons (from my grandparents) but unconditional love would be the top,” Punian said. “...My grandma is getting older but she’s still so nice and really cool, really supportive and loving … My grandparents were married for all those years (and) they had a really good relationship and I liked that about them.”
Recently, he commissioned Sacramento-based artist John Horton to paint a black-and-white portrait of his grandparents on the wall of a barn at the property.
He said, prior to the mural, there was some graffiti on the building, so he decided to save up money to have the portrait painted – it was completed recently and ahead of his grandmother’s birthday, which is on April 13.
“I just thought it would be really cool looking … painting a simple portrait, it’s classy,” Punian said.