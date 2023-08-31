Adventure Church of Yuba City just recently finished about 95% of its renovations and celebrated its official grand opening over the weekend.
With approximately 45,000 square feet of space to fill, Adventure Church has transformed an old bowling alley into a multi-purpose, community-focused, and spiritually-grounded oasis.
The decision to purchase what was once a bowling center called Nu Generation Lanes was originally met with a strong reaction from the public. Senior pastor Greg Mansur said he received a great deal of online harassment including a fake Facebook profile dedicated toward personal insults and body shaming.
The circulating narrative was that Adventure Church had bought out the bowling center, taking away a vital community asset. However, Mansur said this was not the case.
“We had been searching for a new location for a while,” said Mansur. “After exhausting multiple avenues, I ended up getting three phone calls in one day telling me that the bowling alley was going to be going on the market and asking if I was interested.”
According to Mansur, when Nu Generation’s owner passed away in December of 2020, the business was left to his three adult children. The inheritors ultimately chose to sell the business, which Mansur speculates had a lot to do with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at the time.
To his knowledge, at least two other offers had been made on the building, neither of which had intended on keeping it a bowling alley.
“We’re not a bowling alley but at least we’re keeping it open to the community,” said Mansur. “I’ve never been impressed with churches that are empty 90% of the week. I want there to be as much activity here as possible, not just for church but for recreation and fellowship.”
Adventure’s new permanent location includes a 700-seat auditorium complete with state-of-the-art sound and lighting equipment and an LED wall. The lobby is spacious and includes chic modern touches like rock-textured wainscoting and square-shaped overhead lights. Located near the primary worship center are the nursery and toddler areas. This is to keep the youngest children in closest proximity to their parents for ease of access and peace of mind.
Down the hall leads to the kindergarten room and grades 1-5 for Sunday school. These rooms boast brightly painted walls, large open play areas, and a variety of innovative games and toys. A special supply room is kept fully stocked with additional crafting items, snacks, and resources for teachers and volunteers to utilize.
This brings guests to one of the last and perhaps most exciting rooms of all, the youth center.
This teen-oriented area features its own stage, a platform made of recycled bowling lanes, a few arcade games, cornhole, ping-pong, foosball, and a faux ax throwing target. Pool tables will soon be added to the mix and Mansur hopes to utilize this area as a free after-school hangout.
“The vision is to be open Monday through Friday from about 3-7 p.m. with volunteers and tutors on hand to help with homework and stuff like that,” said Mansur. “But we want to be safe and do things right, so we are still talking with other churches and organizations that run similar programs to see what their most successful policies and practices have been.”
Mansur foresees the youth center being open to the public by the spring of next year. In the meantime, guests can take advantage of other community events and programming such as the church’s upcoming trunk or treat night, its concerts, camps, and movies.
“We’re a church, but it’s more than that, and you don’t have to be a member or church goer to come hang out here,” explained Mansur. “This is a beautiful space to be used and we’re open to people looking for a good venue to host a variety of events. We have the space now so let’s use it, that’s part of being a good steward of the property in my opinion.”
Already, Adventure Church has hosted a community dance recital and a fundraising dinner for the Regional Emergency Shelter Team (REST) and on Tuesday it will be hosting its first new teacher orientation for multiple local counties.
“Those are the kind of things I get really excited about just because there’s no connection at all to the church or religion or anything,” said Mansur passionately. “It’s just a community event and the building is being used.”
Those interested in renting the facility may contact the church office by calling 530-822-9216 or emailing office@acyc.family.
While the building’s origins are nearly unrecognizable now, one relic still remains: the kitchen. Complete with the same retro carpeting and barstools from its bowling center days, the kitchen and bar stand untouched amid a hub of new renovations. With much of the equipment aged 30 years or older, organizers have a lot to update before it can be reopened again. But that is exactly what they plan to do.
“It’s incredible that we’ve been blessed with this,” said Mansur. ”I honestly wouldn’t have foreseen us having a full commercial kitchen, but the bones here are good and with a little care we could have a great cafe area on our hands.”
A prospective date on when the kitchen will be open is not yet known, but Mansur and his staff believe it will greatly enhance their ability to host events and could pair well with the youth center and future after-school programming.
To learn more about Adventure Church and stay updated on its events, visit acyc.family.