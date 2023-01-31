Steve Mead, of Droid Builders out of Fairfield, said the fascination behind anime centers around getting away from the real world and into a life of fantasy, a world of fun and enjoying life.
Mead and his anime friends spent all day Saturday enjoying life at the inaugural Population Anime-Con, a family-friendly indoor event that took place at 420 E St. in Marysville.
Ruth Soto helped organize the event as the property manager of 420 E Street, a two-story building located right in the hub of Marysville, not far from the old Hotel Marysville.
Soto, a local business owner on D Street, said the convention was an opportunity for like-minded creative individuals to meet and network with each other.
“It’s about being able to meet other creative people and watch them succeed in their crafts,” Soto said.
There were about 25 to 30 vendors in the facility all day, according to Jesus Jaime, who helped run the kids zone at the convention.
Jaime said the games in the kids zone were a new feature added to a tradition that does not usually provide such an experience during an anime convention.
“We wanted to try something different for the little kids and for anyone to come play,” said Jaime, a Yuba City resident. “There is something for everyone (here).”
From prominent voice actors like Elise Baughman, who is best known for her voicing of Pan in the “Dragonball GT” series, to builders like Mead, who are commissioned to build a variety of “Star Wars” characters like like C-3PO and R2-D2, Marysville’s convention covered a wide array of activities for the crew in Yuba-Sutter.
Mead traveled into Marysville with a life size R2-D2 replica, several other items from the “Stars Wars” series and other anime fascinations.
Mead said his company is commissioned on many occasions by anime fans to build fantasy characters across multiple platforms.
Mead focused on imparting his knowledge of the anime world to those who attended the Marysville convention. He said he has traveled all over the state at multiple conventions trying to spread his love for anime.
Mead’s impression of his first trip to Marysville was that anime conventions can work in Yuba-Sutter moving forward.
Mead was joined by many across Northern California, including a CEO pair working to create an upcoming anime series known as “Samurai Security Guard” that will likely debut in April.
Jerome Lottie, who works out of Sacramento at Creative Gang Animation Studio, LLC., said his goal is to recreate the Saturday morning feel for many households across the country.
“We want to create anime that makes people feel as if they are waking up Saturday morning (with) a bowl of cereal (and) enjoying your favorite Saturday morning cartoons,” Lottie said.
Population Anime-Con in Marysville is likely to be an annual tradition occurring at the beginning of each year, Soto said.
“Every year it will be something new, a different theme each year,” Soto said.
