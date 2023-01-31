Anime1.jpg

A booth with Captain America and some anime-inspired creations is pictured at the inaugural Population Anime-Con on Saturday in Marysville.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

Steve Mead, of Droid Builders out of Fairfield, said the fascination behind anime centers around getting away from the real world and into a life of fantasy, a world of fun and enjoying life.

“It’s (about) getting away from it all,” Mead said.

