Queen3.jpg

A display of oddities and artifacts are pictured inside The Piercing Queen & Oddities Shop in Yuba City. The bookshelf is filled with wet specimens, animal bone jewelry, and other items that appeal to those with a taste for the macabre. On the left, a portion of the owner’s horror movie regalia can be seen.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

What does a human foot, homemade candles, and a preserved cat fetus have in common? They can all be found for sale inside The Piercing Queen & Oddities Shop in Yuba City.

Amber Mitchell is the ruling leader of this unique domain, full of curious eccentricities. 

