In a continued effort to address an ever-growing need in the Yuba-Sutter area, Habitat for Humanity Yuba-Sutter has proposed to build a housing project in Yuba City for low-income seniors.

After previous attempts to build affordable housing in the city for those unable to keep up with skyrocketing rents, Habitat is hopeful this new project along Walton Avenue will succeed and provide an option for those who are considered to be the most vulnerable in the community. 

