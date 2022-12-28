Nov. 6 started out like any other Sunday for the McClaskey family. 

Dad and mom were working around the house while their daughter, 10-year-old Riley McClaskey, played outside on the large lot behind their home. She and some neighborhood kids were driving around on a set of side-by-side utility terrain vehicles when an unexpected bump flipped the cabin on its passenger side, pinning and dragging McClaskey’s right foot against the ground. 

Tags

Recommended for you