Nov. 6 started out like any other Sunday for the McClaskey family.
Dad and mom were working around the house while their daughter, 10-year-old Riley McClaskey, played outside on the large lot behind their home. She and some neighborhood kids were driving around on a set of side-by-side utility terrain vehicles when an unexpected bump flipped the cabin on its passenger side, pinning and dragging McClaskey’s right foot against the ground.
“It was a nice day outside, so I opened the window and all of a sudden I heard someone yelling ‘parents I need parents,’ so I ran outside and saw the vehicle on top of her,” said Adrian McClaskey, Riley McClaskey’s father and owner of Frankenstein Motors Inc. in Marysville.
Luckily, Adrian McClaskey has had some training as a field medic educator in the military. After tossing the UTV off his daughter, he immediately got to work assigning duties and maintaining her wounds until emergency services could arrive.
“I was really shocked, I didn't even see what happened or feel it at first,” said Riley McClaskey. “But then I felt the burn and some blood started dripping on me. I didn't know what to do.”
McClaskey’s primary injuries were focused near and around her ankle, with bones, tissue, and ligaments exposed. She was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital in Marysville and then to UC Davis, where she has spent the majority of her time over the last couple of months.
This has been an especially trying time for her father, who was forced to hold down the fort while his wife and daughter stayed at the hospital. The family used this time to become a bit more tech savvy and update their services with a slew of messenger apps. They even invested in a set of Oculuses which they’ve used for virtual visits together.
“It was very hard for me to be separated from them for so long,” said Adrian McClaskey. “I’m so grateful for the people that came out to spend time with me and help me through those long nights. I didn't even have to ask, they just showed up.”
In fact, the family said friends, employees, and clientele all started to lend their support as soon as they caught wind of the situation. From free petcare and house sitting, to home-cooked meals, thoughtful gifts, and words of encouragement, the McClaskey family soon found themselves amidst a magical outpouring of love and care.
“It's like a real Hallmark Christmas story,” said Adrian McClaskey. “People started coming out of the woodwork and dropping by to help wherever they could. It's been non-stop. We feel so lucky to live in this community.”
Ironically, the family’s business had been participating in Jay's Toy Drive, a program which works to benefit the patients of Shriners Children's Northern California, a Sacramento hospital which offers a variety of pediatric specialty teams including orthopedics.
The owners of 2Talls Sweet Treats Bus, a local dessert food truck built by the family’s business, also participates in this event. On the night of the accident, Jacob Cummings, one of 2Tall’s owners, stepped in to get the family in touch with the director of Shriners. The family has since received a personalized tour of the facility and has a spot reserved for recovery and treatment following a successful surgery.
Until then, Samantha McClaskey has been left to man the front lines, attending to her daughter and navigating a vast network of medical appointments and paperwork.
“The Ronald McDonald house has been amazing,” said McClaskey. “And I just feel so blessed from all the help we’ve received from the community.”
Prior to Riley McClaskey’s big surgery, the hospital sent her home for a few days of rest and relaxation. Upon her return, the family was treated to a tri-tip dinner, courtesy of Bogg’n Bradens, a local race team in Marysville. Next, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Wheatland stepped in to honor all the work the McClaskey family has done for them as one of their longtime vendors. In addition to a stockpile of white sheets, bankets, and towels needed to help keep the surfaces of the McClaskey household clean, Hard Rock set the family up with an open check steak dinner with close friends and continued to send mandarins to the hospital to satisfy Riley McClaskey’s cravings.
“She uses the mandarins as a natural alternative to laxatives,” laughed Adrian McClaskey. “She’s that type of kid. She doesn't even like taking anything stronger than Tylenol.”
On Nov. 20, Riley McClaskey went in for a surgery that lasted 16 hours. This “flap repair'' involved tendon reattachments, transplanted ligaments, cadaver bones, and a muscle pulled from McClaskey’s own back. This lengthy procedure ultimately failed, leaving the McClaskey family to deal with an even larger wound and recovery process.
“It's like we’re starting from ground zero, or worse,” added Samantha McClaskey.
Returning home
With Christmas on the horizon, and the need for Riley McClaskey to regain her strength, the hospital's care team decided it was time to send her home for the holidays. Given just two days to prepare, Adrian McClaskey frantically went to work getting the home ready for his daughter's return.
He posted an announcement on Facebook asking to borrow any additional or unused Christmas decorations for his yard. Community members quickly started dropping off their extra supplies with some even pulling things from their own yard.
The Jennings family in Plumas Lake, who had recently been recognized in the Appeal-Democrat’s “Best Dressed” Christmas homes feature, donated one of the snow machines from their setup for the McClaskey family to enjoy.
“It was incredible,” said Adrian McClaskey. “We even had people truck in snow from Tahoe to lay out in the yard.”
Knowing that the home would soon need to accommodate a wheelchair, Blu Nelson Construction of Oroville and Malone Concrete Construction of Yuba City lended their services to get a ramp and sidewalk paved in. This project was completed just in time for Riley McClaskey’s arrival on Dec. 22.
“Everything was so bright, and there was real snow,” said Riley McClaskey. “I felt very special.”
As the McClaskey family turned onto their street, they were greeted by a yard full of Christmas blowups and the name “Riley” scrolled across the roof in bright red lights. A welcoming committee of at least 50 people waited outside as local kids took advantage of the snow for a classic snowball fight.
The following evening, a group of carolers returned for a special performance and 2Talls Sweet Treats showed up to offer free ice cream to all in attendance. Afterward, 530 Recovery & Everything Off Road Inc. arranged a special drive by parade with approximately 10 different lit-up vehicles.
“It was really cool to see everyone,” said Riley McClaskey. “My favorite part was all of it.”
While Riley McClaskey is currently in bright spirits, she is still far from being out of the woods. Altogether, the young girl has now undergone 12 different procedures and her prospects for making a full recovery are still unclear. If future procedures go well, she would endure intense physical therapy and could start regaining function of her leg within one to two years.
Because of her current tendon damage, doctors believe she may develop a condition known as “drop foot,” which would require a brace for walking. The only alternative to these extensive surgeries and procedures would be amputation below the knee, but this option would only be used as a last resort.
“With the way technology is advancing, we want to keep as much of her together as possible,” said Adrian McClaskey. “Who knows what future possibilities there could be for her.”
Riley McClaskey herself is quite an entertaining individual. She dabbles in standup comedy, can drive a stick shift, and is currently learning how to fly a plane.
“If I ever ride in a side-by-side again, it won’t be in the passenger side,” added Riley McClaskey with a laugh.