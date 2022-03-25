On a sunny and clear Thursday afternoon, the students of Yuba Environmental Science Charter Academy in Oregon House were able to experience a hands-on learning lesson about weather and our ability to learn from techniques used to get data about extreme weather events.
Representatives from Yuba Water Agency and Scripps Institution of Oceanography were on hand at YES Charter Academy to inform and show students how important water is to the region and the storms that produce the majority of the water we use on a daily basis.
Louise Miller, principal and superintendent for YES Charter Academy, said middle school students at the school have year-long projects focused on environmental science. She said the sixth-grade class is currently focused on California water and drought and the seventh- and eighth-grade classes are focused on wildfire and forest resiliency.
To further its missions of this type of learning, YES Charter Academy invited Yuba Water Agency and Scripps to lead a weather balloon launch to demonstrate how weather data is collected.
“The climate data collection that is happening today is essential to understanding and making informed decisions about these pressing, local environmental issues,” Miller said prior to Thursday’s weather balloon demonstration at the Oregon House school.
Previously, YES Charter Academy did a livestream of the same demonstration about a year ago during the height of the pandemic, Miller said.
“Mr. (Alain) Cabrera’s class attended, during COVID, well they were in class, but they saw Yuba Water Agency put on an educational seminar and so the class watched it on the Jamboard,” she said. “So, then we broached the question, ‘Well could we get together and do a weather balloon launch?’ That kind of got it started rolling.”
While the latex weather balloon that is used by Scripps may only be a few feet in diameter after it’s filled up with helium, it actually expands quite significantly as it rises.
“By the time it’s at 80,000 feet, it’s gonna be the size of a school bus. It expands as it goes up, the atmospheric pressure decreases,” Chad Hecht, a meteorologist with Scripps Institution of Oceanography, said shortly before the balloon’s launch on Thursday.
Hecht said eventually the balloon pops from the increased expansion. While weather balloons commonly just rise up in the air before they pop, Hecht said that he saw something last year that he had never seen before with a release.
“This past winter, during that October storm, we launched a few that were going up and going down, going up. And our theory is that it was icing on the balloon that was weighing it down,” Hecht said. “It was getting up to the freezing layer. It was really strong winds pushing all the super cool droplets onto the balloon, just like an airplane would ice, and it was sinking because it was too heavy, melting, rising. Because, there’s no other reason for it to go up and down, up and down. Either it goes up, pops and comes down or it keeps going up. Never seen that before.”
Hecht said in that situation, the team eventually lost the signal of the balloon because winds pushed it so far horizontally. He said balloons launched in the area will typically drift toward the northeast for miles.
Hecht said that data is relayed from a weather balloon almost immediately as it is released. While on a clear day balloon releases such as the one at YES Charger Academy are more for demonstration purposes, he said typically Scripps will release balloons as major storms such as atmospheric rivers form.
“One of the main things that we do is we take these observations and put it into the forecast models,” Hecht said. “The idea being that if a model doesn’t know what’s currently happening, it’s not going to predict well. We can also observe some physical structures of the atmosphere within these important storms that we might not necessarily be able to observe outside of putting a data logger within the atmosphere.”
He said along with weather balloons, researchers also will do reconnaissance once a storm is already formed.
“If we’re in operations, we’ll do it when a storm is impacting one of the watersheds. We do something called atmospheric river reconnaissance,” Hecht said. “That is when we’re using the hurricane hunters outside of hurricane season to fly out into the Pacific where it’s a data-sparse region. They’re getting observations, sometimes we’ll launch in conjunction with that here to just increase the density of observations and get better forecasts out of the models for the West Coast, which is the first thing these storms are coming and hitting.”
Hecht said weather balloons are just a part of the weather forecasting process. He said the National Weather Service launches about 120 weather balloons twice a day across the country.
“They sometimes will increase their density, say if there’s severe thunderstorms in the Southeast of the United States,” Hecht said. “They can increase their density and get more observations. We typically launch every three hours during the event to get a full clip of what’s kind of going on. We’ll launch, it’ll go up, pop, we’ll lose signal and we’re almost immediately turning around and launching another one.”
One of the state’s main yearly sources of water from rain and snowpacks comes from phenomena called atmospheric rivers. During a presentation to students before the weather balloon launch, Hecht described what an atmospheric river is.
“An atmospheric river is exactly what it sounds like. It’s a river that’s in the atmosphere, but instead of a liquid, like what you see in a lake, it’s water vapor,” Hecht said. “And that water vapor is moving quickly in the air at the lower levels. And what happens is that moisture that’s being transported across the Pacific Ocean, coming from the tropics where it’s warm and humid, it’s coming up to the western portions of the United States and running into the complex topography that we have here, the mountain ranges, the coastal mountains and then the Sierra Nevada where we are now. That air has nowhere to go but to rise and then as it does so, it cools and that leads to condensation and it turns into rain and that’s really the main drivers of what an atmospheric river is.”
From a satellite view, atmospheric rivers appear as long, narrow bands of moisture, Hecht said.
“That’s where we’re getting really highly concentrated water in the atmosphere and that’s being transported toward the east, toward California,” he said.
Hecht said atmospheric rivers are a relatively new term in meteorology. Currently, he said atmospheric rivers are being categorized the same way hurricanes, typhoons and other common severe weather systems would be.