Grant Harrison is a new character in an old story.
Harrison and Jon Nickerson are organizing the upcoming fourth annual Civil War Days, scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday in Marysville.
“We love putting on the shows with the battles and settlers camp,” Harrison said. “The school programs are great with all the wide-eyed kids because they get to see what it was like back then.”
Harrison, a Live Oak resident who grew up in Olivehurst, got involved in Civil War reenactments about year and a half ago and said the event will have about 100 people working to recreate the historical era.
“On Friday, we have almost 200 kids coming out to see us,” he said “We have about 30 stations in the settlers camp that’s filled with activity and shows what the lifestyle was back then.”
They teamed up with the Linda Lions Club, who will feed the children on Friday and Harrison said any profits, after they cover their costs, will go towards local youth programs.
“We’ve got cannons coming and the uniforms are getting cleaned and ready,” he said. “We’ve got at least eight horses coming and lots of people from other reenactment groups.”
He expects about 30 soldiers on the Union side and 30 soldiers on the Confederate side with two battles planned for each day – Saturday at 1 p.m and 4 p.m. and Sunday at 11 a.m and 1 p.m.
“We’ve got people coming from other reenactment groups as far away as south of San Francisco,” he said. “The horses will go out onto the battle field and help set up the cannon before the action begins.”
Civil War Days is the group that Harrison established and members of the The National Civil War Association will come from all over to help bring history alive.
“Most people coming here this weekend to help do it as a relaxing, fun thing,” he said. “One is a medical doctor, there are teachers, historians and lawyers who are part of the groups.”
Inside the settlers camp, Harrison said, people stay in character to offer a more realistic and authentic idea of what life was like in the mid-1800s to attendees.
“On Saturday, all the vehicles are moved off the field and everybody is in uniform because they are in character to try and stay true to the time period,” he said. “Every night, all dinners are cooked by pot and served on the metal trays and some people have wooden utensils.”
Harrison cautioned pet owners on bringing animals due to the noise from cannon and gun fire that can be alarming for some animals.