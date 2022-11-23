Along with city staff, the Marysville City Council held a special town hall meeting Tuesday night at the 530 Event Center in Marysville to discuss the current challenges and possible solutions related to its increased traffic and problematic streets. 

Described as a top-of-the-list issue for nearly all residents, the mayor and members of the council have been attempting to increase awareness of the difficulty the city has had in dealing with two state highways that severely impact the city and its side streets. While other larger cities may be able to deal with these consequences, a city the size of Marysville with a limited tax base has had a difficult time properly maintaining all that comes with an increase in cars and large trucks, according to officials with the city.

