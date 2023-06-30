An organization dedicated toward the beautification and stewardship of the Yuba-Sutter region has quickly become a household name among local residents. 

SAYLove Sutter and Yuba was founded by Jeff Stephens in 2018, one of the former owners of Stephens Farmhouse in Yuba City. Initially, the motivation for this group was to clear out dumping sites on rural roadways, parks, farms, and riverbeds, but the movement has since expanded to become a much broader community support system.

