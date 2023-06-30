An organization dedicated toward the beautification and stewardship of the Yuba-Sutter region has quickly become a household name among local residents.
SAYLove Sutter and Yuba was founded by Jeff Stephens in 2018, one of the former owners of Stephens Farmhouse in Yuba City. Initially, the motivation for this group was to clear out dumping sites on rural roadways, parks, farms, and riverbeds, but the movement has since expanded to become a much broader community support system.
On the last Saturday of each month, SAYLove holds a community cleanup day at various locations throughout the area. In addition to these “SAYLove Saturdays,” the group also coordinates cleanup efforts with local festivities and annual events such as the Bok Kai parade, Marysville Peach Festival, and the Yuba-Sutter Fair. It was at the latter that two special SAYLove volunteers became acquainted with each other leading to the group’s first “SAYLove wedding” on June 24.
Tressie Atkinson and Russ Hogue first met at Sopa Thai in Yuba City during an evening of live music. Hogue recalls that the band Shaky Ground from Nevada City had been playing and that the two seemed to have hit things off.
“We didn't know that the other was involved with SAYLove at the time,” said Hogue. “We ran back into each other again while volunteering at the fair and that's where we really got to know each other. We were there most days from eight or nine in the morning till midnight.”
Fast forward a year later and the couple was in the midst of planning their SAYLove-themed wedding.
Hogue had been involved with SAYLove projects since its inception and Atkinson joined the team back in 2021, to them it only seemed fitting that they pay homage to the organization that essentially birthed their love story.
“When we decided we were going to have a SAYLove wedding, there was just no question that Jeff (Stephens) should be the one to marry us,” said Atkinson.
On June 24, following another SAYLove Saturday morning cleanup project, Hogue and Atkinson tied the knot in a backyard ceremony full of family, friends, and volunteers.
“There were probably about 300 people there,” said Atkinson. “Our wedding colors were yellow, red, and purple, the SAYLove colors, and we even had special SAYLove wedding T-shirts made.”
SAYLove volunteers helped set up the wedding and Jerry Handy from Butte Star Ranch and the 4G Foundation came in to cater the event with pulled pork. Guest performances included songs from Virgil Atkinson, Ayke Agus, and other local musicians.
Tressie Atkinson is the daughter of Virgil Atkinson, a local musician and overseer of another community organization known as JustServe, a database geared toward matching volunteers to local projects.
When not volunteering for SAYLove or JustServe, Tressie Atkinson can be found at a FamilySearch center helping people discover their family history and genealogy.
Russ Hogue was semi-retired but now manages Harmony Village for Habitat for Humanity in Sutter County.
“It's a miracle for me to be here,” said Hogue. “I’m happy to give back to the community that supported me. I feel like I’ve got a lot of paying back and paying forward to do.”
In 2020, Hogue fell approximately 30 feet off the Silver Dollar Saloon roof in Marysville while trying to repair a swamp cooler. He slammed head first onto the concrete and was immediately rushed to the hospital for emergency care. It took him under a month to recover, but he was still left with a traumatic brain injury.
“For the most part I'm good to go, the good Lord definitely blessed me,” said Hogue. “I guess there was still something left here for me to do.”
Moving forward, the couple hopes to have their honeymoon in Fort Bragg and don’t plan to slow down on their volunteer work with SAYLove anytime soon.