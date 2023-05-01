After nearly 10 years of uncertainty when it came to water delivery for irrigation customers in the Yuba County foothills, new members of the North Yuba Water District’s Board of Directors celebrated Monday the opening of Dry Creek and a brighter future for the district that they said will better serve the people.
In a rural section of Brownsville, North Yuba Water District (NYWD) staff opened a section of Dry Creek to once again allow water to freely flow through diversions that help deliver water to farmers and customers in need. After recently clearing debris from diversions such as Dry Creek, the district was able to demonstrate that the only thing holding that delivery back in the past was essentially an unwillingness to try.
Alton Wright, a new member of the NYWD board, called Monday a “proof point” of what could be done.
“This is a proof point that many of us in the community, before we were ever on the board, knew that we had the water but the infrastructure needed repairing,” Wright said. “So there was 10 years of deferred maintenance, willful neglect, that just never allowed the water to get to irrigation. We’ve proven in six months time that the water is there and you can get the water to the people and not spend millions and millions of dollars on an unnecessary pipe.”
Former NYWD General Manager Jeff Maupin and the previous board were seeking to install a pipe in the Forbestown Ditch as a way to improve the way water is delivered. Forbestown Ditch, much like the Dry Creek diversion, is an open canal that conveys water for use by the district and its customers.
Critics of the plan to install a pipe suggested that it wouldn’t have delivered as much water as would have been needed and it would have actually negatively affected the ability to draw water from these ditches during wildfires.
Through the help of a mutual aid agreement with South Feather Water and Power Agency, the district is working on clearing even more debris from other diversions, such as the Forbestown Ditch.
Marieke Furnee, the new chair of the NYWD Board of Directors, said South Feather is helping NYWD with expertise, equipment and labor.
“They have been helping on the upper Forbestown Ditch, in particular, some very leaky spots,” Furnee said.
For years, these diversions, some current NYWD officials said, weren’t taken care of properly and in some cases outright ignored. In order to effectively deliver water through conveyances such as Dry Creek and the Forbestown Ditch, daily and constant upkeep is required – all through manual labor via what are known as ditch tenders.
To prepare the irrigation ditches, thousands of lineal feet of shotcrete was used to line the ditches to prevent as much water loss as possible – shotcrete is sprayed concrete that can be flexible and provide the protection needed for natural diversions used throughout the NYWD system. Ditch tenders also must clear debris that falls into the ditches, such as pine needles, leaves, rocks and other earthly materials.
Leona Harris, interim general manager for NYWD, said about 2,500 lineal feet of shotcrete was used in the lower irrigation ditch to help with water loss. Harris said about 900 lineal feet of shotcrete was used in the upper Forbestown Ditch as well as the use of a mud retaining wall. She said the work is still ongoing.
Harris said preparation of the ditches started in April once drier conditions allowed it. Wright said had the weather cooperated, more work on the ditches would have been completed by now.
With this year’s irrigation season having already started, Harris fully expected to be able to deliver all needed water throughout the season. She attributed the ability to deliver water both to a busier storm season and the fact that the ditches are now able to be properly maintained.
“It’s a combination,” Harris said. “It’s going to be because we had such a wet year and some of the repairs. The guys, they just did really well getting the ditch ready and working on it. We want to make sure we do a full irrigation season.”
Over the past 10 years, customers have been unsure about how much water, if any, would be delivered during any given irrigation season. Much of that worry, critics have said, had to do with the district’s previous leadership under Maupin.
In 2022, Maupin claimed that there would be no irrigation season mostly due to the conveyance of water – noting the drought or water supply had little do with the decision. Throughout his tenure, there were several years in which no water was delivered or it was delivered partially.
“Even though we’ve had a few storms recently, we do not have the capacity or the means to deliver an irrigation season to irrigation customers during this drought year,” Maupin said in 2022.
South Feather Water and Power Agency and Yuba Water Agency previously offered to help NYWD with that conveyance problem, but were ultimately rejected by Maupin and the previous board. During that same year, Maupin and the previous board sought to sell or transfer as much as 15,000 acre-feet of water to other water districts in the state.
Four members of the previous NYWD board were voted out last November, and another, Gary Hawthorne, recently resigned, NYWD officials said. There are two potential candidates ready to take Hawthorne’s place, officials told the Appeal. Maupin left his position with the district prior to the new board taking over.
Harris said the challenges moving forward will be the continual upkeep of the ditches and finding leaks.
“It’s an old ditch, it’s just dirt. We need to curtail losses. It’s going to be a challenge and some of the challenges you don’t know until they actually happen,” Harris said.
Furnee said Monday that the district will soon install electronic monitoring systems to detect those leaks and also provide better tools for the district in finding problem areas throughout the district. New systems also will be installed for domestic use, which will allow customers to pay bills online.
Furnee said the district has spent about $300,000 per month for emergency repairs throughout its conveyance system. She said that in the past, that kind of money available to the district often was spent on legal fees as the district was continually involved in litigation with South Feather and people unhappy with how the district operated.
“Previously, North Yuba would have paid at least $100,000 a month for attorneys to not serve the water,” Furnee said.
Paul Boylan, counsel for NYWD, said of the six lawsuits that were pending, three have settled. Of those three remaining, one will be “settled soon,” Boylan said. He also was confident a settlement would be reached in two other lawsuits involving South Feather.
Along with maintenance of its conveyance system, NYWD’s new board also is replacing its old wooden water storage tank in Challenge and fixing existing ones in other areas – repairs that were sorely needed to mitigate water loss and ensure delivery of potable water.
“There’s other parts of the infrastructure that are very tenuous … and those are big ticket items. Now that we have this partnership, especially working with South Feather, it’s going to become a reality,” Wright said.
Both Wright and Harris said the changes at NYWD and apparent positive direction it was going, have been a sigh of relief for many customers throughout the district.
“They’re all absolutely thrilled,” Wright said. “They all knew this was possible. Many of them were part of the community activism and they feel as if there’s been some vindication, that everything they fought for, and sometimes ignored by people in power, they feel like, ‘we were right.’ They feel great that they’re getting irrigation. They’re able to green up their properties and take care of their micro farms or cattle.”
Besides having the ditches available for fire protection, Wright said he also would like to see more ponds available in areas throughout the foothills, as well as more storage tanks. He also would like to have aquifer recharge ideas explored to ensure more water availability.
“We are investing in all aspects of North Yuba infrastructure – irrigation and domestic,” Furnee said. “... We’re planning ahead for the next 20 years.”
Furnee said thanks to South Feather, Yuba Water Agency, and all the community partners who continued the fight against the previous leadership at NYWD, the district is now on the right track.
“I think part of the vision is to be a fully functional North Yuba Water District – service-oriented water district, that’s where we want to go,” Furnee said. “Be the best water district we can be. At the board level there’s been real substantial change.”