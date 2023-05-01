After nearly 10 years of uncertainty when it came to water delivery for irrigation customers in the Yuba County foothills, new members of the North Yuba Water District’s Board of Directors celebrated Monday the opening of Dry Creek and a brighter future for the district that they said will better serve the people.

In a rural section of Brownsville, North Yuba Water District (NYWD) staff opened a section of Dry Creek to once again allow water to freely flow through diversions that help deliver water to farmers and customers in need. After recently clearing debris from diversions such as Dry Creek, the district was able to demonstrate that the only thing holding that delivery back in the past was essentially an unwillingness to try.

